Global Oxygenated Solvents Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

Summary
The global Oxygenated Solvents market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
BASF
DOW Chemical Company
Oxea GmbH
Eastman Chemical Company
Lyondellbasell
Royal Dutch Shell
Exxonmobil
Ineos
China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation (Sinopec)
Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas)
Arkema SA
Monument Chemical Inc.
Celanese Corporation
Huntsman Corporation
Solvay SA
LG Chem Ltd.
Sasol SA
Reliance Industries
Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation
Jilin Xingyun Chemical Co., Ltd.
Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.
Nan Ya Plastic Corp.
Vertec Biosolvents
Petrochina Sichuan Petrochemical Company
Formosa Plastics Group
Major applications as follows:
Paints & Coatings
Pharmaceuticals
Personal Care
Crop Protection
Lubricants
Others
Major Type as follows:
Alcohols
Esters
Glycols
Glycol Ethers
Ketones
Bio & Green Solvents
Others
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
