Global COVID-19 World Powertrain Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary
Powertrain Testing is undergoing radical change, driven by the challenges that global society faces today. The need for reduced dependence on fossil fuels and improved carbon footprints is driving advances in the technologies used in all vehicles. This in turn has a direct impact on approaches to testing of powertrain components and systems.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Powertrain , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Powertrain market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
FWD
RWD
AWD
By End-User / Application
Defense vehicles
Farm tractors
HCVs
LCVs
ICVs
Off-road vehicles
Cars
Construction equipment
By Company
Valeo
Magna International Inc
Denso Corporation
General Motors Company
Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
Borgwarner Inc.
Ford Motor Company
GKN PLC
Hyundai Motor Company
Jtekt Corporation
Toyota Motor Corporation
Volkswagen AG
ZF Friedrichshafen AG
Table of Contents
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Powertrain Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Powertrain Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Powertrain Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Powertrain Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume () by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume () by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Powertrain Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume () by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume () by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Powertrain Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Powertrain Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Powertrain Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Powertrain Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
7 Europe Market
7.1 by Type
Table Europe Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Europe Powertrain Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
7.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Europe Powertrain Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Europe Powertrain Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
7.3 by Regions
Table Europe Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Europe Powertrain Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
8 Asia-Pacific Market
8.1 by Type
Table Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
8.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
8.3 by Regions
Table Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Asia-Pacific Powertrain Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
9 South America Market
9.1 by Type
Table South America Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table South America Powertrain Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
9.2 by End-Use / Application
Table South America Powertrain Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table South America Powertrain Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
9.3 by Regions
Table South America Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Powertrain Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
10 Middle East & Africa Market
10.1 by Type
Table Middle East & Africa Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Powertrain Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
10.2 by End-Use / Application
Table Middle East & Africa Powertrain Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Powertrain Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
10.3 by Regions
Table Middle East & Africa Powertrain Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Middle East & Africa Powertrain Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
11 Market Forecast
11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Powertrain Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
Figure Global Powertrain Market Volume () and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)
11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Powertrain Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Powertrain Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume () Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
Table Global Powertrain Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)
11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global Powertrain Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)
Table Global PowertrainMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)
11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Powertrain Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
Table Global Powertrain Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)
12 Key Manufacturers
12.Chart Industries Valeo
12.1.2 Company Overview
12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application
12.1.3 Business Data (Sales Revenue, Cost and Margin)
Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Valeo
12.2 Magna International Inc
12.3 Denso Corporation
12.4 General Motors Company
12.5 Aisin Seiki Co., Ltd.
12.6 Borgwarner Inc.
12.7 Ford Motor Company
12.8 GKN PLC
12.9 Hyundai Motor Company
12.10 Jtekt Corporation
12.11 Toyota Motor Corporation
12.12 Volkswagen AG
12.13 ZF Friedrichshafen AG
13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)
13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)
13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)
14 Research ConclusionList of Table
