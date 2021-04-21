Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021 – 2026

The global UV-cured Powder Coatings market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:
Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Keyland Polymer
Naber
Protech Oxyplast
AkzoNobel
Prism Powder Coatings
Vijay Enterprises
Watson Coatings
3M
KCC
Dupont
Major applications as follows:
Furniture and wood furnishing
Transportation
Healthcare
Graphic arts
Major Type as follows:
Solvent-borne
Water-borne
UV-cured
Powder coated
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Contents
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global UV-cured Powder Coatings Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
2.2 Regional Demand
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2.3 Regional Trade
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)
3 Key Manufacturers
3.1 Keyland Polymer
3.1.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Keyland Polymer
3.1.2 Product & Services
3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Keyland Polymer
3.1.4 Recent Development
3.2 Naber
3.2.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Naber
3.2.2 Product & Services
3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Naber
3.2.4 Recent Development
3.3 Protech Oxyplast
3.3.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Protech Oxyplast
3.3.2 Product & Services
3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Protech Oxyplast
3.3.4 Recent Development
3.4 AkzoNobel
3.4.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of AkzoNobel
3.4.2 Product & Services
3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of AkzoNobel
3.4.4 Recent Development
3.5 Prism Powder Coatings
3.5.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Prism Powder Coatings
3.5.2 Product & Services
3.5.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Prism Powder Coatings
3.5.4 Recent Development
3.6 Vijay Enterprises
3.6.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Vijay Enterprises
3.6.2 Product & Services
3.6.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Vijay Enterprises
3.6.4 Recent Development
3.7 Watson Coatings
3.7.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Watson Coatings
3.7.2 Product & Services
3.7.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Watson Coatings
3.7.4 Recent Development
3.8 3M
3.8.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of 3M
3.8.2 Product & Services
3.8.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of 3M
3.8.4 Recent Development
3.9 KCC
3.9.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of KCC
3.9.2 Product & Services
3.9.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of KCC
3.10 Dupont
3.10.1 Company Information
Tab Company Profile List of Dupont
3.10.2 Product & Services
3.10.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)
Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Dupont
4 Major End-Use
4.1 Furniture and wood furnishing
4.1.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Furniture and wood furnishing
4.1.2 Furniture and wood furnishing Market Size and Forecast
Fig Furniture and wood furnishing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Furniture and wood furnishing Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Furniture and wood furnishing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Furniture and wood furnishing Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.2 Transportation
4.2.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Transportation
4.2.2 Transportation Market Size and Forecast
Fig Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Transportation Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Transportation Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.3 Healthcare
4.3.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Healthcare
4.3.2 Healthcare Market Size and Forecast
Fig Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Healthcare Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Healthcare Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Healthcare Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
4.4 Graphic arts
4.4.1 Overview
Tab Summary of Consumption Distribution of Graphic arts
4.4.2 Graphic arts Market Size and Forecast
Fig Graphic arts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Graphic arts Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Graphic arts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Graphic arts Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5 Market by Type
5.1 Solvent-borne
5.1.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Solvent-borne
5.1.2 Solvent-borne Market Size and Forecast
Fig Solvent-borne Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Solvent-borne Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Solvent-borne Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Solvent-borne Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.2 Water-borne
5.2.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Water-borne
5.2.2 Water-borne Market Size and Forecast
Fig Water-borne Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Water-borne Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Water-borne Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Water-borne Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.3 UV-cured
5.3.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of UV-cured
5.3.2 UV-cured Market Size and Forecast
Fig UV-cured Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig UV-cured Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig UV-cured Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig UV-cured Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
5.4 Powder coated
5.4.1 Overview
Tab Product Overview of Powder coated
5.4.2 Powder coated Market Size and Forecast
Fig Powder coated Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Powder coated Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Powder coated Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Powder coated Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
6 Price Overview
6.1 Price by Manufacturers
Tab Different Products Prices List of Major Manufacturers
6.2 Price by End-Use
Tab Different Products Prices List of End-Use
6.3 Price by Type
Tab Different Products Prices List of Produt Type
7 ConclusionList of Table
….continued
