Global Aircraft Health Monitoring System (AHMS) Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

An AHMS consists of sensors and data processing hardware and software distributed between the vehicle and its support system. As illustrated in the figure below, the system requires sensors to be positioned on the critical components of the aircraft and relevant sub-systems (aero propulsion, avionics, and structures). The data is collected by the sensing devices and simultaneously the AHMS data is also transmitted to the ground control station (GCS) where additional data warehousing and analysis capabilities are deployed. The state-of-the art technologies use wireless communication networks for transmitting the data from the aircraft to the ground station, so that in-depth analysis can be done, while still in-flight.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Diagnostics

Prognostics

CBM and Adaptive Control

By Application

VLA

WBA

NBA

RTA

By Company

Airbus Group

Boeing Company

United Technologies Corporation

Honeywell International, Inc.

General Electric Company

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price

By Type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

