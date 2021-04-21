Global COVID-19 World Perishable Goods Transportation Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary
Perishable Goods Transportation involves the transportation of temperature-sensitive goods. It is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process. Perishable goods transportation is an integrated component of cold chain logistics and helps in the management and control of the flow of the cold chain supply process.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Perishable Goods Transportation , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Perishable Goods Transportation market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Land transportation
Shipping
Ocean Shipping
By End-User / Application
Meat, Fish, and Seafood
Dairy and Frozen Desserts
Vegetables and Fruits
Bakery and Confectionery
By Company
C.H. Robinson
Ingersoll Rand
Maersk Line
NYK Line
Hapag-Lloyd
CMA CGM
Swift Transportation
MOL
MCT Transportation
CRST International
Orient Overseas Container Line
VersaCold
Africa Express Line
COSCO SHIPPING
FST Logisitics
Bay & Bay
K Line Logistics
Stevens Transport
Maestro Reefers
CSAV
Weber Logistics
Hanson Logistics
Geest Line
Kyowa Shipping
