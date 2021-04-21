Global COVID-19 World OTR Tires Market Size, Share, Value, And Competitive Landscape 2021-2026

Summary

OTR Tires (Off-the-road tires) are utilized for large-scale machinery at construction and mining and other sites with no roads. These tires mainly made with premium casings and durable compounds. Off-the-road tires offer substantial support for machinery used at various civil engineering sites, including ultra-large dump trucks, earth and gravel at mining and dam construction sites, bulldozers for earth removal and graders for road construction and snow removal.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for OTR Tires , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

OTR Tires market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Radial OTR Tires

Bias (Crossply) OTR Tires

By End-User / Application

Loader

Grader

Telescopic Handlers

Articulated Truck

By Company

Michelin

Bridgestone

Goodyear

Titan

Yokohama Tire

BKT

Continental

Alliance Tire Group

J.K.

Pirelli

Maxam Tire

Nokian

CHEMCHINA

Guizhou Tire

Zhongce Rubber

Long March

Double Coin

Haoyu Rubber

Triangle

Prinx Chengshan

TUTRIC

Doublestar

Table of Contents

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global OTR Tires Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global OTR Tires Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global OTR Tires Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global OTR Tires Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

5 Global Market by Regions

5.1 Market Share

Table Global OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)

5.2 Regional Market Growth

5.2.1 North America

Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018

5.2.2 Europe

Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.3 Asia-Pacific

Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.4 South America

Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019

5.2.5 Middle East & Africa

Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019

6 North America Market

6.1 by Type

Table North America OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table North America OTR Tires Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

6.2 by End-Use / Application

Table North America OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table North America OTR Tires Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

6.3 by Regions

Table North America OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table North America OTR Tires Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

7 Europe Market

7.1 by Type

Table Europe OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Europe OTR Tires Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

7.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Europe OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Europe OTR Tires Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

7.3 by Regions

Table Europe OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Europe OTR Tires Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

8 Asia-Pacific Market

8.1 by Type

Table Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

8.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

8.3 by Regions

Table Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Asia-Pacific OTR Tires Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

9 South America Market

9.1 by Type

Table South America OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table South America OTR Tires Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

9.2 by End-Use / Application

Table South America OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table South America OTR Tires Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

9.3 by Regions

Table South America OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa OTR Tires Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

10 Middle East & Africa Market

10.1 by Type

Table Middle East & Africa OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa OTR Tires Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

10.2 by End-Use / Application

Table Middle East & Africa OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa OTR Tires Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

10.3 by Regions

Table Middle East & Africa OTR Tires Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)

Table Middle East & Africa OTR Tires Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)

11 Market Forecast

11.1 Global Market Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global OTR Tires Market (Million USD) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

Figure Global OTR Tires Market Volume (Volume) and Growth Forecast (2020-2025)

11.2 Market Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR Tires Market (Million USD) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume (Volume) Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Volume Share Forecast by Regions (2020-2025)

11.3 Market Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR Tires Market (Million USD) Forecast by Type (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR TiresMarket Share by Forecast Type (2020-2025)

11.4 Market Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR Tires Market (Million USD) Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

Table Global OTR Tires Market Share Forecast by End-Use / Application (2020-2025)

12 Key Manufacturers

12.Epax Michelin

12.1.2 Company Overview

12.1.2 Product and End-User / Application

12.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Table Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Michelin

12.2 Bridgestone

12.3 Goodyear

12.4 Titan

12.5 Yokohama Tire

12.6 BKT

12.7 Continental

12.8 Alliance Tire Group

12.9 J.K.

12.10 Pirelli

12.11 Maxam Tire

12.12 Nokian

12.13 CHEMCHINA

12.14 Guizhou Tire

12.15 Zhongce Rubber

12.16 Long March

12.17 Double Coin

12.18 Haoyu Rubber

12.19 Triangle

12.20 Prinx Chengshan

12.21 TUTRIC

12.22 Doublestar

13 Overview of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.1 Analysis of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.2 Industry Development Stage (COVID-19)

13.3 General Situation of Industry Development (COVID-19)

13.4 Analysis of Industry Development Characteristics (COVID-19)

