COVID-19 World Scandium Oxide Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Scandium (III) oxide, Sc2O3, is a high melting rare earth oxide. Scandium oxide appears as a free flowing white powder. It is used in the preparation of other scandium compounds as well as in high-temperature systems (for its resistance to heat and thermal shock), electronic ceramics, and glass composition (as a helper material).

Principal uses for scandium oxide are in solid oxide fuel cells (SOFC’s), high-strength aluminum alloys, high intensity metal halide lamps, electronics, and laser research. Scandium oxide is the primary form of refined scandium produced by the mining industry. Scandium-rich ores, such as thortveitite (Sc,Y)2(Si2O7) and kolbeckite ScPO4·2H2O are rare, however trace amounts of scandium are present in many other minerals. Scandium oxide is therefore predominately produced as a by-product from the extraction of other elements.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Scandium Oxide 99.9%

Scandium Oxide 99.99%

Scandium Oxide 99.999%

Scandium Oxide 99.9995%

By End-User / Application

Electric and light source material

Al-Sc Alloys

Laser material

Others

By Company

Intermix-met

LTD.INRAMTECH

Atlantic Equipment

Low Hanging Fruit

Treibacher

Hunan Oriental Scandium

Hunan Rare Earth Metal Material

Rare earth aluminum (Funing)

Huizhou Top Metal Material

CNMC (Guangxi) Pgma

Wante Special New material

Ganzhou Kemingrui

GORING High-Tech Material

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Scandium Oxide Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Scandium Oxide Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Volume (Kg) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Volume (Kg) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Volume (Kg) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Scandium Oxide Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

