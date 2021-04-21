Global PTZ Camera Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
A pan–tilt–zoom camera (PTZ camera) is a camera that is capable of remote directional and zoom control. PTZ cameras make it possible to monitor large areas with a single security camera. The pan-tilt module allows you to remotely control the viewing area. Their mobile apps even give you remote control of your PTZ camera from anywhere in the world. The optical zoom feature provides the ability to focus on fine details like faces or license plates.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Indoor PTZ Camera
Outdoor PTZ Camera
By Application
Public Facilities Area
Industry Area
Commercial Area
By Company
AXIS
FLIR
Panasonic
Honeywell
Bosch Security Systems
Sony
Canon
Pelco
Vaddio
Vicon
Videotec
Hikvision
Dahua Technology
Wolfowitz
Infinova (China)
YAAN
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Indoor PTZ Camera
Figure Indoor PTZ Camera Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Indoor PTZ Camera Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Indoor PTZ Camera Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Indoor PTZ Camera Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Outdoor PTZ Camera
Figure Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Outdoor PTZ Camera Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Public Facilities Area
Figure Public Facilities Area Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Public Facilities Area Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Public Facilities Area Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Public Facilities Area Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Industry Area
Figure Industry Area Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Industry Area Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Industry Area Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Industry Area Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Commercial Area
Figure Commercial Area Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Area Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Commercial Area Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Commercial Area Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)….continued
