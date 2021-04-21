Global Release Agent Market Statistics, Cagr, Outlook, And Covid-19 Impact 2021 – 2023

Summary
A release agent is a chemical, typically a liquid, used to facilitate the easy removal of molded or cast parts from the molds. These chemicals are applied to the contact surfaces of the mold prior to casting or molding, preventing excessive adhesion between it and the finished part.
Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Internal Mold Releases
External Mold Releases
By Application
Composite
Rubber
Plastic
Polyurethane Resins
Others
By Company
Chem-Trend
Franklynn Industries
Henkel
AXEL
Chukyo Yushi
Marbocote
Mcgee Industries
REXCO
LANXESS
Specialty Products
E.undP.WurtzGmbH&CoKG
Klüber Lubrication
Daikin
Aervoe
CONDAT
Dupont
3M
Stoner
BASF
Beilida
QIKO
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Internal Mold Releases
Figure Internal Mold Releases Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Internal Mold Releases Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Internal Mold Releases Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Internal Mold Releases Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 External Mold Releases
Figure External Mold Releases Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure External Mold Releases Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure External Mold Releases Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure External Mold Releases Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Composite
Figure Composite Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Composite Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Composite Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Composite Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Rubber
Figure Rubber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Rubber Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Rubber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Rubber Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Plastic
Figure Plastic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Plastic Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Plastic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Plastic Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Polyurethane Resins
Figure Polyurethane Resins Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)….continued
