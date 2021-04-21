Global Automotive Material Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

Market Segment as follows:
By Region
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
By Type
Metal Materials
Engineered Plastics
Composites
Others
By Application
Interior
Exterior
Structure
Powertrain
Others
By Company
AK Steel
National Steel
General Electric
DuPont
Bayer AG
A. Schulman
Alcoa
Mitsui Chemicals
Johnson Matthey
ThyssenKrupp AG
Toray Industries
Norsk Hydro
ArcelorMittal S.A
Novelis Inc
The main contents of the report including:
Section 1:
Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;
Section 2:
Global and regional Market competition by company;
Section 3:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;
Section 4:
Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;
Section 5:
Regional export and import;
Section 6:
Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;
Section 7:
Industry chain and raw materials;
Section 8:
SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;
Section 9:
Conclusion.
Table of Contents
1 Market Overview
1.1 Market Segment Overview
1.1.1 Product Definition
1.1.2 Market by Type
1.1.2.1 Metal Materials
Figure Metal Materials Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Metal Materials Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Metal Materials Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Metal Materials Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.2 Engineered Plastics
Figure Engineered Plastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Engineered Plastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Engineered Plastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Engineered Plastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.3 Composites
Figure Composites Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Composites Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Composites Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Composites Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.2.4 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3 Market by Application
1.1.3.1 Interior
Figure Interior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Interior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Interior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Interior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.2 Exterior
Figure Exterior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Exterior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Exterior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Exterior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.3 Structure
Figure Structure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Structure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Structure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Structure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.4 Powertrain
Figure Powertrain Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Powertrain Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
Figure Powertrain Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Figure Powertrain Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
1.1.3.5 Others
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)
Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)
…. continued
