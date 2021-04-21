Global Automotive Material Market Research Report 2020 (Covid-19 Version)

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

Metal Materials

Engineered Plastics

Composites

Others

By Application

Interior

Exterior

Structure

Powertrain

Others

By Company

AK Steel

National Steel

General Electric

DuPont

Bayer AG

A. Schulman

Alcoa

Mitsui Chemicals

Johnson Matthey

ThyssenKrupp AG

Toray Industries

Norsk Hydro

ArcelorMittal S.A

Novelis Inc

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Contents

1 Market Overview

1.1 Market Segment Overview

1.1.1 Product Definition

1.1.2 Market by Type

1.1.2.1 Metal Materials

Figure Metal Materials Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Metal Materials Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Metal Materials Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Metal Materials Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.2 Engineered Plastics

Figure Engineered Plastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Engineered Plastics Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Engineered Plastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Engineered Plastics Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.3 Composites

Figure Composites Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Composites Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Composites Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Composites Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.2.4 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3 Market by Application

1.1.3.1 Interior

Figure Interior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Interior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Interior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Interior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.2 Exterior

Figure Exterior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Exterior Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Exterior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Exterior Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.3 Structure

Figure Structure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Structure Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Structure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Structure Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.4 Powertrain

Figure Powertrain Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Powertrain Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

Figure Powertrain Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Figure Powertrain Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

1.1.3.5 Others

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Million USD)

Figure Others Market Size and CAGR 2015-2020 (Volume)

…. continued

