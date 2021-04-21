COVID-19 World Rubber Antioxidant Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Rubber antioxidant is a kind of additive which is added during the production to prevent rubber aging. The common rubber antioxidants are aromatic amine, which are mainly used in tires, belts, hoses, cables, etc.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Rubber antioxidant MB

Rubber antioxidant RD (TMQ)

Rubber antioxidant DNP

PPDs

Others

By End-User / Application

Tires

Automotive Rubber Products

Others

By Company

Kumho Petrochemical

Eastman

Lanxess

Agrofert(Duslo)

NOCIL

OUCHI SHINKO CHEMICAL

GENERAL QUIMICA

Jiangsu Sinorgchem Technology

XiangYu-Chem

Kemai Chemical

Sunsine

NCIC

Shandong Ekesen Chemical

