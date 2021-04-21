Global Fiber Glass Market Research Report 2020-2026

Summary

Glass fibers are the materials consisting of extremely fine glass fibers, used in making various products, such as yarns, fabrics, insulators, and structural objects or parts. It is also called spun glass.

Market Segment as follows:

By Region

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

By Type

General-Purpose Glass Fibers

Special-Purpose Glass Fibers

By Application

Construction

Transportation

Industrial

Consumer

Wind Power

Others

By Company

Owens Corning

Jushi Group

Taishan Fiberglass (Sinoma)

CPIC

Saint-Gobain Vetrotex

PPG Industries

Nippon Electric Glass

Johns Mansville

Nittobo

Advanced Glassfiber Yarns

Binani-3B

Sichuan Weibo

Jiangsu Jiuding

Lanxess

Changzhou Tianma

Ahlstrom

The main contents of the report including:

Section 1:

Product definition, type and application, global and regional market overview;

Section 2:

Global and regional Market competition by company;

Section 3:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by type;

Section 4:

Global and regional sales revenue, volume and price by application;

Section 5:

Regional export and import;

Section 6:

Company information, business overview, sales data and product specifications;

Section 7:

Industry chain and raw materials;

Section 8:

SWOT and Porter’s Five Forces;

Section 9:

Conclusion.

Table of Content :

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Fiber Glass Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Fiber Glass Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Fiber Glass Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Fiber Glass Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

