Global PET Preforms market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape

PET preforms are pre-production tubes made from PET resin that are used in an SBM machine to produce the final PET bottle.

The global PET Preforms market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025.

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

RETAL

Plastipak

Hon Chuan Group

Resilux NV

Zhuhai Zhongfu Enterprise

Seda de Barcelona

Amraz Group

Zijiang Enterprise

SGT

Rawasy Al Khaleej Plastic

Gatronova

Alpla

Koksan

Eskapet

INTERGULF – EMPOL

Esterform

Manjushree

Indorama Ventures Public Company

GTX HANEX Plastic

Ultrapak

Nuovaplast

Sunrise

Putoksnis

Constar Plastics

Caiba

ETALON

SNJ Synthetics

EcoPack

Yaobang

Ahimsa Industries Limited

Chemco Group

MCORP

Major applications as follows:

Carbonated drinks

Water

Other drinks

Edible oils

Food

Non-food

Major Type as follows:

Non-crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Crystallized Neck Finish Preforms

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

