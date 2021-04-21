Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Granwell Products

Exxon Mobil

Dunmore

China National Petroleum

Dow

Kopafilm

Sinopec

Cosmo Films

Ampacet

Major applications as follows:

Packaging

Metalizing

Stationery

Labelling

Major Type as follows:

Food Industry

Consumer Goods Industry

Electronics

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

…continued

