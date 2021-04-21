Categories
Global Biaxially Oriented Polypropylene (BOPP) in Films and Sheets Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Global market size and forecast
Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Granwell Products
Exxon Mobil
Dunmore
China National Petroleum
Dow
Kopafilm
Sinopec
Cosmo Films
Ampacet
Major applications as follows:
Packaging
Metalizing
Stationery
Labelling

Major Type as follows:
Food Industry
Consumer Goods Industry
Electronics

Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa

