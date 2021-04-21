COVID-19 World Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Refractories are heat-resistant materials that constitute the linings for high-temperature furnaces and reactors and other processing units. In addition to being resistant to thermal stress and other physical phenomena induced by heat, refractories must also withstand physical wear and corrosion by chemical agents. ASTM C71 defines refractories as “non-metallic materials having those chemical and physical properties that make them applicable for structures, or as components of systems, that are exposed to environments above 1,000 °F (811 K; 538 °C)”.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Industrial Refractory Materials , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Industrial Refractory Materials market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

Shaped Industrial Refractory Materials

Unshaped Industrial Refractory Materials

By End-User / Application

Iron & Steel

Cement/Lime

Nonferrous Metals

Glass

Ceramics

Other Industries

By Company

RHI AG

VESUVIUS

Magnesita

KROSAKI

SHINAGAWA

Imerys

HWI

MORGAN CRUCIBLE

SAINT-GOBAIN

Minteq

Resco

Qinghua

Puyang Refractory

Sinosteel

Lier

Jinlong

Sujia

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

Part 1 Market Definition

1.1 Market Segment Overview

Figure Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025

1.2 by Type

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market and Growth by Type

1.3 by End-Use / Application

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market and Growth by End-Use / Application

2 Global Market by Vendors

2.1 Market Share

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)

2.2 Vendor Profile

Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors

Table Product List of Vendors

2.3 Dynamic of Vendors

3 Global Market by Type

3.1 Market Share

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)

3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products

4 Global Market by End-Use / Application

4.1 Market Share

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

Table Global Industrial Refractory Materials Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)

4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics

4.2.1 Preference Driven

4.2.2 Substitutability

4.2.3 Influence by Strategy

4.2.4 Professional Needs

…continued

