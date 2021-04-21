Industrial Lubricants Market Top Players, Size, Business Scenario, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global industrial lubricants market is estimated to reach value of USD 75.23 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The latest report on the Industrial Lubricants market offers detailed information about the industry based on the total revenue generated for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. The comprehensive study performs an in-depth analysis of the Industrial Lubricants industry and lays immense emphasis on the major driving forces and restraints expected to govern the overall business for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Most importantly, researchers assessing the business environment take a closer look at the past and present trends as well as the future prospect to offer business owners, stakeholders and field marketing executives an intellectual understanding of the winning strategies.

Key Highlights of Report

In December 2020, Nyara Energy, formerly known as Essar Oil, partnered with Shell, a major energy company, to sell the latter’s industrial lubricants through its network of fuel stations in India. Nyara Energy has over 5,900 fuel stations in India and it plans to build new stations to reach 7,300 stations by 2022.

Hydraulic fluids offer a lubricating film, which reduces the wear and tear on moving parts of an equipment. Effectiveness of the film depends on the balance between viscosity of the lubricants, sliding speeds and loads, and fluid stability.

Synthetic oil has excellent low-temperature flow performance, it offers enhanced oxidation and thermal stability, and it has excellent wear protection. This type of oil is higher in quality and purity than mineral oils.

The construction segment held the largest share of the industrial lubricants market in 2019, due to high demand for construction activities in China and India. From dump trucks and draglines, bulldozers, to scrapers and shovels, all construction equipment are subjected to harsh conditions, which generates demand for lubricants.

The Asia Pacific region held the largest share of the global market, with high demand witnessed in China. The country is a rapidly developing nation and is witnessing strong growth of construction, power generation, and oil & gas sectors.

Key market participants include The Lubrizol Corporation, ExxonMobil Corp, Royal Dutch Shell, Amsoil, Inc., Valvoline International, Inc., Kluber Lubrication, Clariant, Chevron Corp., Petronas Lubricant International, and Quaker Chemical Corp.

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Hydraulic Fluid

Metalworking Fluid

Gear Oil

Compressor Oil

Grease

Turbine Oil

Others

Transformer Oil

Refrigeration Oil

Textile Machinery Lubricants

Base Oil Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Mineral Oil

Synthetic Oil

Polyalphaolefins (PAO)

Polyalkylene Glycol (PAG)

Esters

Group iii (Hydrocracking)

Bio-based Oil

End-use Industry Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Construction

Metal & Mining

Cement Production

Power Generation

Automotive (Vehicle Manufacturing)

Chemical

Oil & Gas

Textile

Food Processing

Others

Agriculture

Pulp & Paper

Marine (Deck Manufacturing)

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The report segments the Industrial Lubricants market on the basis of geography, end-user, end-use, product application, type, share, growth rate and size to reveal where the industry will be in the coming years. The researchers assessing the industry have included the details about the recent decisions and events such acquisition and mergers, collaborations, product launch and investments. Important decisions connected with such events come handy for business owners when positioning their brands in the global market and finalizing the marketing strategies.

