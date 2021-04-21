Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Sumilon Polyester Film

Andritz

JBF Industries

Mitsubishi Polyester Film

Uflex

CHIRIPAL

Bruckner Maschinenbau

Polyplex

Toray

POLNAS

Manucor

DuPont Teijin Films

UBM Canon

Brushfoil

Primaplas

TAGHLEEF

Katco

KOLON Industries

Sumilon Polyester

Jindal Poly Films

Major applications as follows:

Packaging

Insulating Material

Electronic

Imaging

Others

Major Type as follows:

Universal Film

Electrical Insulating Film

Capacitor Film

Laminating Film

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Biaxially Oriented Polyethylene Terephthalate Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

2.1 Regional Sales

Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)

2.2 Regional Demand

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand and CAGR List 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Demand Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2.3 Regional Trade

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Export 2015-2019 (Volume)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Tab Regional Import 2015-2019 (Volume)

3 Key Manufacturers

3.1 Sumilon Polyester Film

3.1.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Sumilon Polyester Film

3.1.2 Product & Services

3.1.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Sumilon Polyester Film

3.1.4 Recent Development

3.2 Andritz

3.2.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Andritz

3.2.2 Product & Services

3.2.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Andritz

3.2.4 Recent Development

3.3 JBF Industries

3.3.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of JBF Industries

3.3.2 Product & Services

3.3.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of JBF Industries

3.3.4 Recent Development

3.4 Mitsubishi Polyester Film

3.4.1 Company Information

Tab Company Profile List of Mitsubishi Polyester Film

3.4.2 Product & Services

3.4.3 Business Data (Capacity, Sales Revenue, Volume, Price, Cost and Margin)

Tab Sales Revenue, Sales Volume, Price, Cost and Margin of Mitsubishi Polyester Film

3.4.4 Recent Development

…continued

