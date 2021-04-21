Water Treatment Biocides Market Growth Analysis Report, Insights, Outlook, Industry Analysis, Share, Trends, Applications, Types and Forecasts 2027

The global wastewater treatment services market would reach value of USD 78.13 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The report gives an extensive evaluation of the concentration of the Water Treatment Biocides market in different regions and countries. With a detailed regional analysis of the Water Treatment Biocides market, our research analysts attempt to decipher the hidden growth prospects available for players across the different geographies of the world. They accurately estimate market share, CAGR, production, consumption, price, revenue, and other crucial factors that are responsible for the growth of regional markets studied in the report. They also highlight the presence of prominent players in regional markets and the way it makes a difference in the growth of the markets.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, a pioneer in the management of critical water treatment solutions, declared to have purchased Aquapure Technologies, a water supply & equipment firm located in Ohio, the U.S. This deal is intended to improve the service capability of Evoqua Water Technologies LLC in Ohio as well as the outlying areas.

The municipal segment held the largest market share of 57.3% in 2019. Advanced wastewater treatment services offered by major market players, such as chemical-free disinfection and advanced filtration, are increasingly being adopted by municipal corporations.

The operation & process control segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.0% during the forecast period. Rising requirement of the industrial sector and municipal corporations to remove suspended solids before the effluent is discharged back to the environment in an economically feasible manner has driven the demand for facility operations, parameters monitoring, and routine maintenance.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global wastewater treatment services market in 2019. Shrinking of freshwater sources and rising levels of wastewater are the two major factors boosting the adoption of wastewater treatment services among municipal corporations in the region.

Key market participants include Xylem Inc., Ecolab, Veolia, SUEZ, Pentair, Thermax, Buckman Laboratories International, Inc., Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Kurita Water Industries, and Golder Associates

End-use Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial

Municipal

Service Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Building & Installation Service

Maintenance & Repair

Design & Engineering Consulting

Operation & Process Control

Others

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The industry evaluation report offers a snapshot of the technology trends in the Water Treatment Biocides industry for the forecast period, 2020 – 2027. Projected data on intangible aspects such an import and export status, supply chain management, distribution channel, consumption capability and production capacity are explained through resources including tables, charts, and graphic images. Analysis of both the strengths and weaknesses of the key market players help business owners understand the strategies they should avoid and endorse.

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Water Treatment Biocides Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Water Treatment Biocides Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Stringent environmental regulations

4.2.2.2. Rising need to reduce bacterial or algal contamination in water systems

4.2.2.3. Increasing demand for biocides for municipal water treatment

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Fluctuating prices of raw material

4.2.3.2. Present challenging economic conditions due to the pandemic

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Water Treatment Biocides Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 6. Water Treatment Biocides Market By Product type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Million), Volume (Kilo Tons)

Chapter 7. Water Treatment Biocides Market Regional Outlook

Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

Continued…