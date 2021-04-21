Membrane Bioreactor Market High Demand, Business Scenario, Size, Share, Growth, Insights, Industry Analysis, Trends and Forecasts Report 2027

The global membrane bioreactor(MBR) market would reach value of USD 4.99 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research.

The Global Membrane Bioreactor Market report provides vital information that prepares market players to give fierce competition to their toughest competitors based on growth, sales, and revenue, among other essential factors. The research study sheds light on the key growth opportunities and market trends along with other vital market dynamics, including the drivers and restraints on the industry growth. With this report, the prospective buyers can be sure to become capable of adapting to the changes in the Membrane Bioreactor industry. The North American segment is estimated to contribute over 38 percent to the market’s incremental growth. The countries in the region are concentrating on developing their chemical infrastructure. Furthermore, the region also consists of several leading oil-producing companies such as the US, Mexico, and Venezuela.

Key Highlights of Report

In September 2020, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, an expert in managing critical water treatment solutions, announced the acquisition of Aquapure Technologies, a water service and equipment company in Ohio, the U.S. The acquisition would help in strengthening of service capabilities of the former in Ohio and the surrounding areas.

The submerged membrane bioreactor(MBR) segment held the largest market share of 57.7% in 2019. Lower energy requirement and increased biodegradation efficiency of submerged membrane bioreactors are driving the segment.

The hollow fiber segment is anticipated to expand at the most rapid CAGR of 7.6% during the forecast period. The lesser operational and maintenance costs of hollow fibers compared to flat-sheet and multi-tubular membranes are driving the segment.

The municipal wastewater treatment segment accounted for the largest share of the membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Municipalities are increasingly using membrane bioreactors, due to stringent standards imposed by the regulatory bodies on wastewater discharge.

Asia Pacific accounted for the largest share of the global membrane bioreactor market in 2019. Rapid growth of the industrial sector and increasing population in the region have driven the demand for membrane bioreactors among municipalities and industries in the region.

Key market participants include Toray Industries, Evoqua Water Technologies LLC, Veolia Water Solutions & Technologies S.A., SUEZ, Kubota, Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings, Koch Separation Solutions, Huber Technology, Parkson Corporation, and Alfa Laval

System Configuration Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

External

Submerged

Membrane Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Flat Sheet

Hollow Fiber

Multi-tubular

Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2017–2027)

Industrial Wastewater Treatment

Municipal Wastewater Treatment

Key questions answered in the report

What will be the market size in terms of value and volume in the next five years?

Which segment is currently leading the market?

In which region will the market find its highest growth?

Which players will take the lead in the market?

What are the key drivers and restraints of the market’s growth?

The study finds that how on certain account threats and challenges can act as a roadblock for the business. A thorough evaluation of the Membrane Bioreactor market in the light of macro-environment such as social, political, economical as well as technological environment add granularity to the overall research. In addition, the study produces real-time data on vital aspects including sales, profits, gross margin and growth prospects to show how going forward the business will witness a substantial upswing.

