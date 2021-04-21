COVID-19 World Anti-corrosion Tape Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Anti-corrosion tape refers to the adhesive tape used for anti-corrosion winding; it is mainly used for prevention of corrosion and protection of pipeline and so on.
This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.
The report includes as follows:
The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.
The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Anti-corrosion Tape , covering Global total and major region markets.
The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).
The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.
Anti-corrosion Tape market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).
Market Segment as follows:
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
Petrolatum-Based
Polymer Based
Others
By End-User / Application
Oil & Gas Industry
Chemical Industry
Water Supply Industry
Others
By Company
Polyken
Nitto
Sam Hwan Anti-Corrosion Industrial
Innovative Manufacturing
3M
Scapa
Denso
PSI Products
DEHN SOHNE
Jining Xunda Pipe Coating Materials
Ningbo Ideal Anti-corrosion Material
Shandong Quanmin Plastic
Dasheng Heat Shrinkable Material
Zhongyide
Hs-well
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Anti-corrosion Tape Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
Figure North America Market Growth 2015-2018
5.2.2 Europe
Figure Europe Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.3 Asia-Pacific
Figure Asia-Pacific Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.4 South America
Figure South America Market Growth 2017-2019
5.2.5 Middle East & Africa
Figure Middle East & Africa Market Growth 2017-2019
6 North America Market
6.1 by Type
Table North America Anti-corrosion Tape Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table North America Anti-corrosion Tape Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
6.2 by End-Use / Application
Table North America Anti-corrosion Tape Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table North America Anti-corrosion Tape Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
6.3 by Regions
Table North America Anti-corrosion Tape Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table North America Anti-corrosion Tape Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
…continued
