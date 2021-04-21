COVID-19 World Latex Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary

Re-dispersible latex powder or latex powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.

This report includes market status and forecast of global and major regions, with introduction of vendors, regions, product types and end industries; and this report counts product types and end industries in global and major regions.

The report includes as follows:

The report provides current data, historical overview and future forecast.

The report includes an in-depth analysis of the Global market for Latex Powder , covering Global total and major region markets.

The data of 2017-2025 are included. All-inclusive market are given through data on sales, consumption, and prices (Global total and by major regions).

The report provides introduction of leading Global manufacturers.

Latex Powder market prospects to 2025 are included (in sales, consumption and price).

Market Segment as follows:

By Region / Countries

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)

South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)

By Type

VAE Type

VAE-Veo Va Type

Others

By End-User / Application

Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)

Construction and Tile Adhesives

Putty Powder

Dry-mix Mortars

Self-leveling Flooring Compounds

Caulks

Other Applications

By Company

Wacker

Akzo Nobel

DCC

SANWEI

BASF

Shandong Xindadi

Xinjiang Huitong

Dow

VINAVIL

Hexion

Ashland

Wanwei

Acquos

Organik

Fenghua

Shaanxi Xutai

Puyang Yintai

Gemez Chemical

Guangzhou Yuanye

Zhaojia

Sailun Building

Henan Tiansheng Chem

Xinjiang Su Nok

Mizuda Bioscience

Shandong Micron

