COVID-19 World Latex Powder Market Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2021

Summary
Re-dispersible latex powder or latex powder is a free-flowing organic polymer powder, produced through the spray drying of a wide range of monomers such as vinyl acetate, vinyl versatate, ethylene, acrylate, and styrene butadiene.
By Region / Countries
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, U.K., France, Italy, Russia, Spain etc)
Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Southeast Asia etc)
South America (Brazil, Argentina etc)
Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, South Africa etc)
By Type
VAE Type
VAE-Veo Va Type
Others
By End-User / Application
Exterior Insulation and Finish Systems (EIFS)
Construction and Tile Adhesives
Putty Powder
Dry-mix Mortars
Self-leveling Flooring Compounds
Caulks
Other Applications
By Company
Wacker
Akzo Nobel
DCC
SANWEI
BASF
Shandong Xindadi
Xinjiang Huitong
Dow
VINAVIL
Hexion
Ashland
Wanwei
Acquos
Organik
Fenghua
Shaanxi Xutai
Puyang Yintai
Gemez Chemical
Guangzhou Yuanye
Zhaojia
Sailun Building
Henan Tiansheng Chem
Xinjiang Su Nok
Mizuda Bioscience
Shandong Micron
List OF CONTENTS AND TABLES.
Part 1 Market Definition
1.1 Market Segment Overview
Figure Global Latex Powder Market Size (Million USD) 2017-2025
1.2 by Type
Table Global Latex Powder Market and Growth by Type
1.3 by End-Use / Application
Table Global Latex Powder Market and Growth by End-Use / Application
2 Global Market by Vendors
2.1 Market Share
Table Global Latex Powder Revenue (Million USD) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Revenue Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume (Volume) by Vendors (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume Share by Vendors (2017-2019)
2.2 Vendor Profile
Table Headquarter, Factories & Sales Regions Comparison of Vendors
Table Product List of Vendors
2.3 Dynamic of Vendors
3 Global Market by Type
3.1 Market Share
Table Global Latex Powder Market (Million USD) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Share by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume (Volume) by Type (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume Share by Type (2017-2019)
3.2 Introduction of End-Use by Different Products
4 Global Market by End-Use / Application
4.1 Market Share
Table Global Latex Powder Market (Million USD) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume (Volume) by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume Share by End-Use / Application (2017-2019)
4.2 Overview of Consumption Characteristics
4.2.1 Preference Driven
4.2.2 Substitutability
4.2.3 Influence by Strategy
4.2.4 Professional Needs
5 Global Market by Regions
5.1 Market Share
Table Global Latex Powder Market (Million USD) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Share by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume (Volume) by Regions (2017-2019)
Table Global Latex Powder Market Volume Share by Regions (2017-2019)
5.2 Regional Market Growth
5.2.1 North America
…continued
