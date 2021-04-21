Seed Coating Materials Market 2021 Segment Overview, Company Profiles, Regional Analysis and Forecast 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Seed Coating Materials market was valued at USD 1.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 2.33 billionby 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.40% from 2017 to 2025.

Seed coating materials are majorly used for enhancing shelf life along with appearance. The introduction of sustainable agricultural practices are driving market demand of these products. The development of new species in flowers and ornamental varieties is expected to further augment market demand.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising demand in advanced farming techniques

1.2 Advancement in seed technologies

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent government regulations

2.2 Difficulty in disposal of treated seeds

Market Segmentation:

The global Seed Coating Materialsmarket is segmented on the type, crop type, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Polymers

1.2 Pellets

1.3 Chemicals

1.4 Minerals/Pumice

1.5 Others

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Oilseeds and Pulses

2.2 Grains and Cereals

2.3 Flowers and Ornamentals

2.4 Vegetables and Fruits

2.5 Others

3. By Region:

3.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

3.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

3.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

3.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

3.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Germains Seed Technology Inc.

3. Bayer Cropscience AG

4. Precision Laboratories LLC

5. Keystone Aniline Corporation

6. Clariant

7. Incotec Group

8. Croda International

9. Brettyoung Seeds

10. Platform Specialty Products Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

