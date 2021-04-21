Seed Treatment Market 2021 Key Players, SWOT Analysis, Key Indicators, Forecast and COVID-19 Impact Analysis 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Seed Treatment market was valued at USD 5.93 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 14.69 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.20% from 2017 to 2025.

Seed Treatment is an important method that increases the shelf life of seeds. Rise in crop rotation practices has boosted demand for these methods to prevent wearing out of seeds. The growing food production is expected to have a positive impact on market demand for these methodologies.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Rising prices of GM crops

1.2 Rising world population and food requirement

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Stringent regulations

2.2 Difficulty in disposal of treated seeds

Market Segmentation:

The global Seed Treatmentmarket is segmented on the function, type, crop type, application technique, and region.

1. By Function:

1.1 Crop Protection

1.1.1 Insecticides

1.1.2 Fungicides

1.1.3 Others

1.2 Seed Enhancement

2. By Type:

2.1 Non-chemical seed treatment

2.2 Chemical seed treatment

3. By Crop Type:

3.1 Grains and Cereals

3.2 Oilseeds

3.3 Others

4. By Application Technique:

4.1 Seed Dressing

4.2 Seed Coating

4.3 Seed Pelleting

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. Incotec Group BV

3. Syngenta AG

4. DOW Chemical Company

5. Bayer Cropscience AG

6. EI Du Pont De Nemours and Company

7. Monsanto Company

8. Sumitomo Chemical Co. Ltd.

9. Platform Specialty Products

10. Nufarm Limited

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

