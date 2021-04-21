Sprinkler Irrigation Systems Market 2021 Segmentation, Statistics, Top Manufacturers, Regional Analysis and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems market was valued at USD 1.82billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 6.30 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 14.80% from 2017 to 2025.

Sprinkler irrigation techniques are being employed globally as they enhance agricultural productivity without wastage of water. The changing agricultural practices coupled with growing emphasis of water conservation is expected to augment market demand for sprinkler irrigation systems.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Government support to sprinkler irrigation projects

1.2 Higher returns on investment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High input costs

2.2 Downward trend in commodity prices and farm income

Market Segmentation:

The global Sprinkler Irrigation Systems marketis segmented on the Crop type, type, field size, mobility, and region.

1. By Crop Type:

1.1 Pulses and Oilseeds

1.2 Cereals

1.3 Vegetables and Fruits

1.4 Others

2. By Type:

2.1 Swine

2.2 Ruminants

2.3 Others

3. By Source:

3.1 Solid Set

3.2 Lateral Move

3.3 Center Pivot

3.4 Others

4. By Mobility:

4.1 Stationary

4.2 Towable

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Valmont Industries Inc.

2. Hunter Industries

3. Lindsay Corporation

4. Pierce Corporation

5. T-L Irrigation Company

6. Alkhorayef Group

7. Reinke Manufacturing Company

8. Jain Irrigation Systems Limited

9. Rain Bird Corporation

10. Nelson Irrigation Corporation

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Sprinkler Irrigation Systems marketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

