Mulch Films Market 2021 Research with COVID-19 Impact Analysis – Segmentation, Regional Outlook and Competition Analysis to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Mulch Films market was valued at USD 3.19 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 5.52 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 6.30% from 2017 to 2025.

Plastic mulches are products used in agriculture to combat the losses caused due to pests and weeds. The demand for these products is expected to remain high in horticultural and ornamental gardens. These products are majorly used in vegetable and fruit plantations. Asia Pacific is the major region owing to growing demand

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Adoption of mulching technology

1.2 Effective use of water in crop cultivation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High cost of installation

2.2 Adverse effects of plastics

Market Segmentation:

The global Mulch Filmsmarket is segmented on the type, application, element, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Black Mulch

1.2 Clear/Transparent

1.3 Colored Mulch

1.4 Degradable Mulch

1.5 Others

2. By Application:

2.1 Horticulture

2.2 Agricultural Farms

3. By Element:

3.1 LDPE

3.2 LLDPE

3.3 EVA

3.4 HDPE

3.5 PHA

3.6 PLA

3.7 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. BASF SE

2. British Polythene Industries

3. Berry Plastics Group

4. Ab Rani PlastOy

5. DOW Chemical Company

6. Novamont

7. RKW Group

8. Al-Pack Enterprises Ltd.

9. Armando Alvarez

10. AEP Industries

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

