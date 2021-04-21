Mycotoxin Testing Market Growth, Key Manufacturers and Industry Demand Analysis to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Mycotoxin Testing market was valued at USD 4.89 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 9.29 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2017 to 2025.

Mycotoxins are chemical products that are produced by fungi and bacteria. The fermented foods are highly susceptible to mycotoxin contamination. The dangerous side effects of mycotoxins is expected to boost the usage of mycotoxin testing services.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing consumer awareness

1.2 Implementation of stringent regulation

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Lack of food control infrastructure & resources in developing countries

2.2 High costs

Market Segmentation:

The global Mycotoxin Testingmarket is segmented on the type, technology, food and feed tested, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Patulin

1.2 Aflatoxins

1.3 Ochratoxins

1.4 Fusarium

1.4.1 Fumonisin

1.4.2 Trichothecenes

1.4.3 Zearalenone

1.5 Others

2. By Technology:

2.1 High Performance Liquid Chromatography

2.2 LC-MS/GC-MS

2.3 Immunoassay Based

2.4 Others

3. By Food and Feed Tested:

3.1 Food

3.1.1 Dairy Products

3.1.2 Cereals, Grains and Pulses

3.1.3 Processed Food

3.1.4 Nuts, Seeds and Spices

3.1.5 Poultry and Meat

3.1.6 Others

3.2 Feed

3.2.1 Cakes and Oil Meals

3.2.2 Cereals and Cereal By Products

3.2.3 Forage and Silage

3.2.4 Others

4. By Region:

4.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

4.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

4.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

4.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

4.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. Bureau Veritas SA

2. ALS Limited

3. Symbio Laboratories

4. Intertek Group PLC

5. Silliker Inc.

6. Romer Labs Diagnostic GmbH

7. Microbac Laboratories Inc.

8. SGS SA

9. Eurofins Scientific SE

10. Asurequality

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

