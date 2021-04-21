Packaging Testing Market 2021 Manufacturer Analysis, Technology Advancements, Industry Scope and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Packaging Testing market was valued at USD 7.62 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 20.92 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 11.5% from 2017 to 2025.

Packaging has become an important medium of conveying brand image and create awareness among consumers. The introduction of new products with varied packaging needs is expected to boost the packaging testing market. The demand is expected to remain high owing to development of retail channels.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Growing demand for products with higher shelf life

1.2 Stringent regulatory environment

2. Market Restraints

2.1 High costs of testing

2.2 Lack of standardization of regulations

Market Segmentation:

The global Packaging Testingmarket is segmented on the type, material,technology, industry, and region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Microbiological

1.2 Chemical

1.3 Physical

2. By Material:

2.1 Glass

2.2 Metal

2.3 Plastic

2.4 Paper and Paperboard

2.5 Others

3. By Technology:

3.1 Physical Tests

3.2 Chromatography Based

3.3 Physical Tests

4. By Industry:

4.1 Agrochemicals

4.2 Personal Care

4.3 Food and Beverages

4.4 Pharmaceuticals

4.5 Others

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. SGS SA

2. OMIC USA

3. Bureau Veritas SA

4. Institut Fur Produktqualitat GmbH

5. Intertek Group PLC

6. Eurofins Scientific SE

7. CampdenBri

8. ALS Limited

9. TUV SUD AG

10. MerieuxNutrisciences Corporation

11. EMSL Analytical Inc.

12. Microbac Laboratories Inc.

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Packaging Testingmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

