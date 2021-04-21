Potash Fertilizers Market 2021 Research Report With COVID-19 Update – Key Players Analysis, Growth Factors and Forecast to 2025 | Says Kenneth Research

Market Overview:

The global Potash Fertilizers market was valued at USD 21.86 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 31.93 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2017 to 2025.

Potassium is an important soil element and is one of the member of the NPK fertilizer family. The rise in sustainable agriculture practices is driving the demand for potash fertilizers. The demand is expected to remain high in Asia Pacific which is having vast spaces of land under agricultural cultivation.

The Final Report will cover the impact analysis of COVID-19 on this industry:

Download Sample of This Strategic Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059179

Sample Infographics:

Market Dynamics:

1. Market Drivers

1.1 Decrease in arable land area

1.2 Need for higher productivity in limited land area

2. Market Restraints

2.1 Growing trend of organic food consumption

Market Segmentation:

The global Potash Fertilizersmarket is segmented on thetype, crop type, application method, formand region.

1. By Type:

1.1 Sulfate of Potash

1.2 Potassium Chloride

1.3 Potassium Nitrate

1.4 Others

2. By Crop Type:

2.1 Cereals and Grains

2.2 Pulses and Oilseeds

2.3 Vegetables and Fruits

2.4 Others

3. By Application Method:

3.1 Foliar

3.2 Broadcast

3.3 Fertigation

4. By Form:

4.1 Solid

4.2 Liquid

5. By Region:

5.1 North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

5.2 Europe (Germany, UK, France, Rest of Europe)

5.3 Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, Rest of Asia Pacific)

5.4 Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

5.5 Middle East & Africa

Competitive Landscape:

The major players in the market are as follows:

1. K+S Aktiengesellschaft

2. Yara International

3. Sinofert Holdings Ltd.

4. Agrium Inc.

5. Borealis AG

6. Potash Corporation of Saskawatchen

7. SociedadQuimica Y Minera D Chile SA

8. Eurochem Group AG

9. Israel Chemicals

10. The Mosaic Company

11. HELM AG

12. JSC Belaruskali

These major players have adopted various organic as well as inorganic growth strategies such as mergers & acquisitions, new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, and others to strengthen their position in this market.

Request For Full Report: https://www.kennethresearch.com/sample-request-10059179

RESEARCH METHODOLOGY OF VERIFIED MARKET RESEARCH:

Research study on the Potash Fertilizersmarketwas performed in five phases which include Secondary research, Primary research, subject matter expert advice, quality check and final review.

The market data was analyzed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market shares and key trends were taken into consideration while making the report. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis.

To know more about the research methodology of verified market research and other aspects of the research study, kindly get in touch with our sales team.

About Kenneth Research:

Kenneth Research provides market research reports to different individuals, industries, associations and organizations with an aim of helping them to take prominent decisions. Our research library comprises of more than 10,000 research reports provided by more than 15 market research publishers across different industries. Our collection of market research solutions covers both macro level as well as micro level categories with relevant and suitable market research titles. As a global market research reselling firm, Kenneth Research provides significant analysis on various markets with pure business intelligence and consulting services on different industries across the globe. In addition to that, our internal research team always keep a track on the international and domestic market for any economic changes impacting the products’ demand, growth and opportunities for new and existing players.

Contact Us

Kenneth Research

Email: [email protected]

Phone: +1 313 462 0609

More Reports

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market

Refrigerated Transport Market

Seed Coating Materials Market

Seed Treatment Fungicides Market

Seed Treatment Market