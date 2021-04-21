Global Roofing Adhesives Market By Type, By Application, By Segmentation, By Region, and By Country

Regional market size, production data and export & import
Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business
Global market size by Major End-Use
Global market size by Major Type
Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:
Arkema
Dove Technology
DOW
GAF
Henkel AG & Company
Henry
Johns Manville
Royal Adhesives & Sealants
Sika
Apollo
Carlisle Syntec
Chemlink
Derbigum Americans, Inc
Karnak Corp.
Flex Roofing Systems
Finpan, Inc.
Polyglass USA, Inc.
IKO Roofing
Liquid Nails Brand
Major applications as follows:
Residential
Commercial Building
Major Type as follows:
PU Roofing Adhesives
Epoxy Roofing Adhesives
Silicone Roofing Adhesives
Acrylic Roofing Adhesives
Regional market size, production data and export & import:
Asia-Pacific
North America
Europe
South America
Middle East & Africa
Table of Content
1 Global Market Overview
1.1 Scope of Statistics
1.1.1 Scope of Products
1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers
1.1.3 Scope of End-Use
1.1.4 Scope of Product Type
1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries
1.2 Global Market Size
Fig Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Fig Global Roofing Adhesives Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)
Fig Global Roofing Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)
Fig Global Roofing Adhesives Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)
2 Regional Market
2.1 Regional Sales
Tab Regional Sales Revenue 2015-2019 (Million USD)
Tab Regional Sales Volume 2015-2019 (Volume)
…continued
