Global Seamless Metal PipesMarket Size, Share, Value, and Competitive Landscape 2020

The global Seamless Metal Pipes market will reach xxx Million USD in 2020 with CAGR xx% 2020-2025. The main contents of the report including:

Global market size and forecast

Regional market size, production data and export & import

Key manufacturers profile, products & services, sales data of business

Global market size by Major End-Use

Global market size by Major Type

Key manufacturers are included based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.:

Nippon Steel & Sumitomo Metal Corporation (JP)

ArcelorMittal (LUX)

JFE Holdings, Inc. (JP)

Tenaris S.A. (LUX)

Sandvik AB (Sweden)

Vallourec SA (FR)

United States Steel Corporation (US)

PAO TMK (Russia)

Chelpipe (Russia)

TimkenSteel (US)

Seeberger GmbH & Co Kg (Germany)

Wheatland Tube (US)

United Seamless Tubulaar Pvt. Ltd. (Indian)

Shalco Industries Pvt. Ltd. (Indian)

Zaffertec S.L. (Spain)

IPP Europe Ltd (UK)

Salzgitter Mannesmann Stainless Tubes (US)

Cimco Europe C.F (Italy)

Schulz USA

Tubos Reunidos, S.A. (Spain)

Tianjin Pipe(Group) Corporation (CN)

Evraz PLC (UK)

Heavy Metal & Tubes Ltd

Indian Seamless Metal Tubes Limited. (Indian)

Jindal Saw Ltd (Indian)

Umw Holdings Berhad (Malaysia)

Major applications as follows:

Oil & Gas

Construction

Power Generation

Automotive

Engineering

Others

Major Type as follows:

Continuous Mandrel Rolling

Multi-stand Plug Mill

Cross-roll Piercing & Pilger Rolling

Regional market size, production data and export & import:

Asia-Pacific

North America

Europe

South America

Middle East & Africa

Table of Content

1 Global Market Overview

1.1 Scope of Statistics

1.1.1 Scope of Products

1.1.2 Scope of Manufacturers

1.1.3 Scope of End-Use

1.1.4 Scope of Product Type

1.1.5 Scope of Regions/Countries

1.2 Global Market Size

Fig Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Million USD)

Fig Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market Size and CAGR 2015-2019 (Volume)

Fig Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Million USD)

Fig Global Seamless Metal Pipes Market Forecast and CAGR 2020-2025 (Volume)

2 Regional Market

…continued

