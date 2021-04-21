Ammunition Market Seeking Excellent Growth 2019-2029 Northrop Grumman (Orbital ATK Inc.), Olin Corporation, General Dynamics Corporation

On the back of increased participation in sports shooting, the global ammunition market is expected to grow 1.4x between 2019 and 2029. Ammunition manufacturers are investing in product development such as light weight bullets using polymer casings which is driving mass-adoption among government agencies and consumers alike. Rising global tensions pertaining to terrorism will garner increased traction from developing economies that wish to upgrade their defense capabilities to combat geopolitical insurgencies. However, illegal sales of ammunition will continue to pose restraints in global ammunition trade.

To get in-depth information view the report-https://www.factmr.com/report/4535/ammunition-market

Key Takeaways of Ammunition Market Study

Centerfire ammunition will account for highest demand owing to its ability to withstand high pressures, facilitate re-use of casings, and enhanced safety features.

Small Caliber ammunition will grow 1.5x during the forecast period as a result of high adoption from homeland security bodies and sport shooting consumers worldwide.

Military and government bodies will drive a majority of growth in ammunition market as developing countries look to ensure national security and developed countries look to upgrade existing ammunition.

North America holds largest market share since early adopters in this region maintain international dominance in defense systems.

Rockets and missiles segment are expected to generate significant demand as North American economies such as the US take on upgradation of its nuclear capacity.

“The alignment of consumer groups such as National Rifle Association with ammunition manufacturers will continue to support demand generation in the US. Globally, ammunition sales are centered on statutory government bodies. Industrial security is also expected to drive growth of ammunition sales between 2019 and 2029.” -Says Fact.MR Analyst

To Remain ‘Ahead’ Of Your Competitors, Request For A Sample-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4535

Small Caliber- Major Driver for Ammunition Sales

Small caliber ammunition presents lucrative growth opportunities for ammunition manufacturers. The spike in consumer trends such as sports shooting and proactive purchase of ammunition to safeguard residential properties is driving the adoption of small caliber segment during the forecast period. Online sales channels are also gaining traction from millennial consumers that shop online for everything. Manufacturers are invested in developing innovative products to aid consumer traction. Plastic guns, light-weight polymer casings, and re-usable casings are a few instances where manufacturers can leverage innovation to attract, engage, and delight commercial consumers. Rising activism from anti-ammunition groups is expected to pose mild restraints for market players during the forecast period.

Access Research Methodology Prepared By Experts-https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4535

More Valuable Insights on Ammunition Market:

Fact.MR, in its new offering, presents an unbiased analysis of the ammunitions market, presenting historical demand data (2014-2018) and forecast statistics for the period of 2019-2029. The study divulges essential insights on the ammunition market on the basis of caliber (Small Caliber, Medium Caliber, Large Caliber, and (Rockets, Missiles, and other)), type (rim fire and centerfire), application (Civil & Commercial (Sports, Hunting, and Self-Defense), Defense (Military and Law Enforcement)), and across six major regions (North America, Latin America, Europe, East Asia, South Asia & Oceania, and Middle East & Africa).

Connect To An Expert- https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=AE&rep_id=4535

About Us:

Market research and consulting agency with a difference! That’s why 80% of Fortune 1,000 companies trust us for making their most critical decisions. While our experienced consultants employ the latest technologies to extract hard-to-find insights, we believe our USP is the trust clients have on our expertise. Spanning a wide range – from automotive & industry 4.0 to healthcare & retail, our coverage is expansive, but we ensure even the most niche categories are analyzed. Our sales offices in United States and Dublin, Ireland. Headquarter based in Dubai, UAE. Reach out to us with your goals, and we’ll be an able research partner.

Contact:

Fact.MR

US Sales Office:

11140 Rockville Pike

Suite 400

Rockville, MD 20852

United States

Tel: +1 (628) 251-1583

E: [email protected]

Corporate Headquarter:

Unit No: AU-01-H Gold Tower (AU),

Plot No: JLT-PH1-I3A,

Jumeirah Lakes Towers,

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Website: https://www.factmr.com

Research Insight: https://www.factmr.com/report/4535/ammunition-market

Content Source: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1315/global-ammunition-market