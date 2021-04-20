In-depth Analysis on Augmented Analytics Market 2021 Study- Potential Growth, Future Demand and Forecast Till 2027

Using the powers of machine learning for automating data insights fir enabling good visualizations of data to the end-user is defined as augmented analytics. Augmented analytics enables scientists and data analysts to formulate various strategies on different business aspects. Accessible augmented analytics creates citizen data scientists and improves accountability and empowerment. These solutions produce better decisions, more accurate business predictions and measurable analysis of product and service offerings, pricing, financials, production and other aspects of business.

The rapid rates of increase in the volumes of data across sectors and business functions is driving the needs for machine based analytics to be applied and augmented analytics market. Increasing implementations of artificial intelligence, machine learning, and natural language processing tools are anticipated to provide healthy opportunities to the players operating in the augmented analytics market.

Major vendors covered in this report:

IBM, Microsoft, Oracle, QlikTech International, SAP, SAS, Sisense, Tableau Software, ThoughtSpot, TIBCO Software

Augmented Analytics Market Segmented by Region/Country: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and Central & South America

