Cannabis Market to See Tremendous Rise during 2020-2027 with Top Companies Like Tikun Olam, Terra Tech Corp., Tilray, The Cronos Group

Cannabis Market

Cannabis Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import, and export for all major regions across the world.

The cannabis market is expected to reach US$ 147,457.4 million by2027 from US$ 14,383.8 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 29.1% from 2020 to 2027.

Cannabis is commercially available in forms such as marijuana, hashish, and Hash oil. A few species of cannabis are used to produce hemp fiber for use in paper, textiles, and clothing. Cannabis has been in use for medical purposes for many years. Recent studies show that cannabis may be useful in treating conditions such as nausea and vomiting, particularly when associated with chemotherapy, glaucoma, epilepsy, and asthma. The growing legalization of medical cannabis; increasing medicinal application of cannabis; and rising awareness regarding medical cannabis through conferences, symposia, and workshops are the major factors propelling the demand for cannabis. However, the stringent regulatory framework for the use of the cannabis market restrains the growth.

Competitive Landscape Cannabis Market:

Aphria, Inc.

Aurora Cannabis

Cannabis Science, INC

Canopy Growth Corporation

Medical Marijuana, Inc

VIVO Cannabis Inc.,

Tikun Olam,

Terra Tech Corp.,

Tilray

The Cronos Group

The growing usage of the Cannabis application, chiefly in the medical industry, is the major factor driving the growth of the Cannabis market. The migration of risk in the oil & gas sector through training and faster knowledge transfer in Cannabis is also anticipated to boost the growth of the Cannabis market.

The report specifically highlights the Cannabis market share, company profiles, regional outlook, product portfolio, a record of the recent developments, strategic analysis, key players in the market, sales, distribution chain, manufacturing, production, new market entrants as well as existing market players, advertising, brand value, popular products, demand and supply, and other important factors related to the market to help the new entrants understand the market scenario better.

To comprehend global Cannabis market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (the United States, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

