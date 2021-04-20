Vaccines Market Revenue and volume both are growing at Higher CAGR 6.5% from 2021 to 2027: Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX INC.

Vaccines Market research report delivers a comprehensive study on production capacity, consumption, import and export for all major regions across the world. Report provides is a professional inclusive study on the current state for the market. Analysis and discussion of important industry like market trends, size, share, growth estimates are mentioned in the report.

The vaccines market was valued at US$ 39,128.3 million in 2019 and is projected to reach US$ 64,538.4 million by 2027; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.5% from 2021 to 2027.

A vaccine is a biological preparation that provides active acquired immunity against a particular disease. A vaccine consists of an agent that resembles or is a part of the disease-causing microorganism and is often made from weakened or killed forms of the microorganism, its toxins, or one of its surface proteins. The agent triggers the body’s immune system to recognize the agent as a threat, destroy it, and to further recognize and destroy any of the microorganisms associated with that agent that it may encounter in the future.

PFIZER INC, GlaxoSmithKline plc., Merck & Co., Inc., Sanofi, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, Panacea Biotec Limited, Astellas Pharma Inc., NOVAVAX, INC., VBI Vaccines Inc., Bavarian Nordic

The vaccines market by technology is segmented into recombinant vaccines, conjugate vaccines, live attenuated vaccines, inactivated vaccines, and toxoid vaccines. In 2019, the conjugate vaccines segment held a largest market share in the vaccines market, By Technology. This segment is also expected to dominate the market in 2027 as they are the most effective forms of immunization, used to prevent diseases in both infants and adults. Moreover, the similar segment is anticipated to also witness the fastest growth rate during the forecast period.

To comprehend global Vaccines market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide market is analyzed across major global regions: North America (United States, Canada and Mexico), Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Russia and Italy), Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia), South America (Brazil, Argentina), Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt and South Africa)

