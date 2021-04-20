Drug Discovery Services Market Size, Demand, Top Trends And Prominent Players – Covance Inc., Evotec, Merck Kgaa, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. | Outlook Till 2027

Drug discovery services research report provides deep insights into the Global drug discovery services market revenue, parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness per market segment. The report provides an overview of the growth rate of the drug discovery services during the forecast period, i.e., 2020–2027. Most importantly, the report further identifies the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies. The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall drug discovery services market globally. This report on ‘drug discovery services market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

Drug discovery is the process by which drugs are discovered and formulated or designed for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology and biopharmaceutical industry. Drug discovery process involves identification of applicants, synthesis, characterization, screening, and assays for therapeutic efficacy. After the identification of the molecule for the development, they conduct experiments to gather further information.

The drug discovery services market is expected to grow during the forecast period owing to driving factors such as rising prevalence of chronic diseases, acute diseases, rise in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry among the others. The developing regions are likely to offer growth opportunities for the market in the forecast period.

Top Vendors:

1. Covance Inc.

2. Evotec

3. Merck KGaA

4. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc

5. GenScript

6. Domainex

7. WuXi AppTec

8. Selcia Limited

9. Charles River

10. SRI International

The global drug discovery services market is segmented on the basis of type, drug type, and therapeutic area. Based on type, the market is segmented as biology services, medicinal chemistry and drug metabolism and pharmacokinetics. On the basis of the drug type the segment is classified as biologics and small molecules. Similarly, on the basis of therapeutic area the segment is divided into cardiovascular diseases, oncology, neurology, diabetes, respiratory diseases and others.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the global drug discovery services market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The drug discovery services market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

