Animal Health Market Is Booming Worldwide | Focusing Players Are Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim Gmbh, Ceva Sante Animale, Cargill Inc. And Others

The research segments the market on the basis of product type, application, technology, and region. To offer more clarity regarding the industry, the report takes a closer look at the current status of various factors including but not limited to supply chain management, niche markets, distribution channel, trade, supply, and demand and production capability across different countries.

The Covid-19 (coronavirus) pandemic is impacting society and the overall economy across the world. The impact of this pandemic is growing day by day as well as affecting the supply chain. The COVID-19 crisis is creating uncertainty in the stock market, massive slowing of supply chain, falling business confidence, and increasing panic among the customer segments. The overall effect of the pandemic is impacting the production process of several industries including Biotechnology Industry, and many more. Trade barriers are further restraining the demand- supply outlook. As government of different regions have already announced total lockdown and temporarily shutdown of industries, the overall production process being adversely affected; thus, hinder the overall Animal Health market globally. This report on ‘Animal Health market’ provides the analysis on impact on Covid-19 on various business segments and country markets. The report also showcase market trends and forecast to 2027, factoring the impact of Covid -19 Situation.

The animal health market was valued at US$ 73,798.33 million in 2019 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.3% from 2020 to 2027 to reach US$ 119,570.99 million by 2027.

Market Insights

Increasing Incidences of Zoonotic Diseases

Animals can act as carriers of harmful bacteria, viruses, parasites, and fungi to humans, leading to illness, which are referred as zoonotic diseases or zoonoses. An increase in such diseases is driving the animal health market. The clinical effect of zoonotic illnesses may range from mild to severe, and might sometimes lead to death. Zoonotic diseases are prevalent in the world. As per the estimates of the Center for Disease Control (CDC), >6 out of every 10 known infectious diseases in people can spread through animals, and 3 out of every 4 new or upcoming infectious diseases in people would come from animals. Moreover, in 2016, at least 55,000 people have died of rabies in Asia and Africa.

In the past decades, many previously unknown infectious human diseases, such as Ebola virus, Human Immunodeficiency Virus (HIV), Nipah virus, West Nile virus, and Hantavirus infections, have emerged from animal reservoirs. Outbreaks such as severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS) and avian influenza have reminded the potential of microorganisms from animal reservoirs to adapt to human hosts. More than three-quarters of the human diseases that are new, emerging, or re-emerging at the beginning of the 21st century are caused by pathogens that are originated from animals or products of animal origin. According to the WHO, ~60% of emerging infectious diseases reported globally are zoonoses, and every year, about one billion cases of illness and millions of death occur from zoonoses. Over 30 new human pathogens have been detected in the last three decades, 75% of which have originated from animals. Hence, emerging and re-emerging of zoonotic diseases have become a significant factor raising the demand for animal health, and this has triggered companies to produce advanced pharmaceuticals and vaccines to help animal owners or other stakeholders to maintain the overall health of animals.

The report also includes the profiles of key animal health market companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of last 3 years, key development in past five years.

Key Competitors In Market are Merck Animal Health, Boehringer Ingelheim GmbH, Ceva Sante Animale, Cargill Inc., Zoetis,Bayer Healthcare AG ,Vetiquinol S.A. , Nutreco N.V., Virbac, Elanco

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Animal Health Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of animal health market with detailed market segmentation by product, animal type, and geography. The global animal health market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading animal health market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Market segmentation:

by Product (Vaccines, Pharmaceuticals, Feed additives, Diagnostics, Others);

Animal type (Production animal, Companion animal)

By Geography North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. And 13 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

