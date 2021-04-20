Categories
Spa Market is projected to reflect a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, 2017-2026

Growing need for stress and pain management due to hectic routines has led to surge in demand for spa therapies globally. Prevalence of chronic diseases such as asthma is further projected to impact the global market growth of spa positively. Fact.MR states that the global market of spa is projected to reflect a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period, 2017-2026.

global spa market

Factors Fuelling Global Market Growth

Growth of the global spa market is mainly bound to various macro-economic and micro-economic factors. Surge in hectic schedules and routines has continued to rev up demand for rejuvenating and relaxing therapies. Demand for anti-ageing treatments for the ageing population is further projected to boost demand for relaxing therapies and treatments globally. As the requirement of detoxifying the system arises, customers prefer spending increasingly on spa therapies.

Prevalence of arthritis and joint pains due to the hectic lifestyle has led to surge in demand for mineral springs spa treatment. The spa centers and resorts are increasingly using Malkinskaya mineral water, which is much known for its therapeutic effects on the cardiovascular conditions. In addition, the spa resorts and centers are also using iodine-bromine waters and hydrosulfuric healing techniques for treatment of chemical and heat burns among children and adults. Increasing demand for hydropathic treatment is mainly bound to growing number of disabled people with limited mobility.

Demand for spa therapies is further bound to growing prevalence of various chronic diseases such as bronchitis and asthma. A recent report by CDC states that 18.4 million people in the U.S., which is 7.6% of the adult population of 18 years of age and over are asthmatic. Growing prevalence of chronic disorders such as bronchitis and asthma has led to increased spending on sauna therapy and steam rooms. Moreover, sauna and spa treatments helps in detoxification of the system through the skin and widens the airways in asthmatic patients. Opting for steam baths helps in treatment of respiratory issues, bronchitis and coughing through loosening mucus and phlegm. Surge in demand for treatment of respiratory problems is projected to fuel growth of the global market of spa.

On the contrary, the global market of spa will continue to witness inhibiting growth due to various factors such as expensive spa packages. As spa packages are comparatively expensive as compared to the medical treatments received at the hospitals, demand for spa therapies is expected to drop in the global market. Demand for spa and sauna treatment is further projected to witness inhibiting growth due to increase in the severe cases of chronic diseases among customers globally. Moreover, spa treatments continue to remain a conventional treatment for asthmatic relief and pain management, due to which the patients prefer visiting the hospital and clinics. Such factors are further expected to impact growth of the global market negatively.

Sales for Thermal/Mineral Springs Spa to Remain High

Growing need to treat various physical ailments such as rheumatism and depression has led to an upsurge in demand for thermal/mineral springs spa globally. During the forecast period, the thermal/mineral spas product type segment is projected to reflect the highest CAGR. In terms of revenue, the hotel/resort spas segment is projected to represent robust revenue growth, recording more than US$ 20,000 Mn by 2026-end.

Market Players

Major players in the global market of spa are COMO Shambhala Estate, Grand Resort Bad Ragaz, Forte Village Resort, Canyon Ranch, Chiva Som International Health Resort, St. Regis Bahia Beach Resort, Four Seasons Resort Bora Bora, The Connaught, The Chedi Andermatt and Rancho La Puerta.

Drug discovery services have undergone a drastic change with the advancements in modern molecular biology methods and advanced knowledge of human genome. Drug discovery is becoming more hypothesis-driven target-based approach. Pharmaceutical companies and regulatory bodies are contributing to the drug discovery. Major pharmaceutical companies are also focusing on developing the team of excellent scientists working in many therapeutic fields and technologies. In the recent years, there has been an increase in a number of approvals for first-in-class drugs, this reflects the impact of advanced drug discovery technologies, and approaches. Drug discovery service providers are also focusing on sequencing of the human genome in order to open the way to genomics-based methods in drug discovery.  Innovation currently seen in the drug discovery methods is based on more information about targets, disease phenotypes, and compounds.

The report compiled by Fact.MR expects the global drug discovery services market is to witness robust growth, registering CAGR of 8.9% during 2017-2026. By the end of 2026, the global drug discovery services market is projected to reach US$ 16,800.1 million revenue. Increasing prevalence of chronic diseases and new diseases is driving the drug discovery services. Also, new technologies supporting drug discovery methods and techniques are evolving at a significant phase. Following are insight on how the global drug discovery services market will perform in the near future.

6 Key Insights on Global Drug Discovery Services Market

  • North America is likely to remain dominant in the global drug discovery services market throughout the forecast period 2017-2026. Presence of leading pharmaceutical companies in the region is one of the factors driving the growth of drug discovery services in North America.
  • Asia Pacific Excluding Japan (APEJ) is also anticipated to witness significant growth during 2017-2026. India and China are slowly becoming preferred locations for drug discovery outsourcing due to the technological capabilities developed. Fewer regulations and low manufacturing costs are also fueling the growth in APEJ region.
  • Hit-To-Lead identification is likely to be the most preferred process in the global drug discovery services market. By the end of 2026, hit-to-lead identification is projected to reach nearly US$ 7,000 million revenue.
  • By drug discovery service type, medicinal chemistry is likely to witness the significant growth. Towards the end of 2026, medicinal chemistry is projected to surpass US$ 6,000 million revenue.
  • Small molecules are anticipated to be the largest drug type in the global drug discovery service market. Small molecules are projected to create an incremental opportunity of more than US$ 5,800 million between 2017 and 2026.
  • On the basis of therapeutic area, highest growth is expected to be seen in oncology. Oncology is projected to reach nearly US$ 7,000 million revenue towards the end of 2026.

The report offers a profile of some prominent players in the global drug discovery services market, which will stay active through 2026. The leading companies are Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Merck Millipore, GE Healthcare, Albany Molecular Research, Inc. (AMRI), Charles River Laboratories International, Evotec, Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC. (Ppd), Covance, Jubilant Biosys, Genscript Biotech Corporation, Aurigene Discovery Technologies, Wuxi Apptec, and Syngene.

