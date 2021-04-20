Paper Chemicals Market 2021: Global Share, Size, Top Players, Application, Growth and Forecast 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Paper is a sustainable natural product based on renewable raw materials, has a bright future in a wide variety of applications and end uses. Paper chemicals are a designated group of chemicals used to manufacture or modify the properties of paper. Chemicals such as RCF and bleaching chemicals, coating chemicals, functional chemicals process chemicals, and pigments & filters are used as specialty chemicals to produce specialty paper.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The paper chemicals market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to improvements in the quality of paper chemicals coupled with persistent growth in paper packaging production. However, the declining production of graphic paper due to digitization restricts the growth of the paper chemicals market. On the other hand, bio-refineries offering new growth avenues for paper chemical producers are likely to showcase growth opportunities for paper chemicals market during the forecast period.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Paper Chemicals Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of paper chemicals market with detailed market segmentation form, type, and geography. The global paper chemicals market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading paper chemicals market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global paper chemicals market is segmented on the basis of form, and type. Based on form, the market is segmented as speciality, and commodity. The paper chemicals market on the basis of type is classified into pulp chemicals, functional chemicals, and process chemicals.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global paper chemicals market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The paper chemicals market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting paper chemicals market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period, i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the paper chemicals market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the paper chemicals market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved the way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from paper chemicals market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for paper chemicals in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the paper chemicals market.

The report also includes the profiles of key paper chemicals companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components and services offered, financial information of the last three years, key developments in the past five years.

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Archroma

Ashland Inc.

BASF SE

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc.

Harima Chemicals Group, Inc.

IVAX Paper Chemicals Ltd.

Kemira OYJ

Solenis

Thermax Global

