Opacifiers Market 2021: Size, Share, Industry Growth and Recent Trends by Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Opacifiers are the substance which is added to the material to make ensuing system non-transparent. One of the most common example of opacifiers are titanium dioxide which is used applied in paints, paper, and plastics. It is used in various industries such as paints & coatings, plastics, paper, ceramics, inks, etc. The mechanism of using opacifiers in the process can be classified into three categories which are thermal expansion, crystallization, and suspended micro-bubbles. Some of useful opacifiers are bindhemite, zirconia, titania, zinc oxide, nigrosin, methylene blue, etc.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global opacifiers market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing in demand for the advanced coating industries. Furthermore, Increasing use in plastic and personal care industry due to its unique properties of protection may be a key driver for the growth of the opacifiers market. However, volatility of the raw material prices is affecting the final price and hence projected to hinder the growth of opacifiers market.. Likewise, increase of investment in development of nano-technology in titanium dioxide may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Opacifiers Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the opacifiers market with detailed market segmentation by type, application, and geography. The global opacifiers market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading opacifiers market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global opacifiers market is segmented on the basis of type and application. On the basis of type, the opacifiers market is segmented into, titanium dioxide, opaque polymers, zircon, zinc oxide, cerium oxide, antimony trioxide, and others. On the basis of application, the market is bifurcated into, paints & coatings, plastics, ceramics, paper, inks, fibers, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global opacifiers market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The opacifiers market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region. The report analyzes factors affecting the opacifiers market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the opacifiers market in these regions.