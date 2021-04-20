OEM Coatings Market 2021: Future Estimations and Key Industry Segments till 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Industries such as automotive, electronics, and others are being supported by Original equipment manufacturer (OEM) for the supply of equipment which is required to assemble finished durable products. OEM coatings are used for corrosion resistance property in equipment. OEM equipment often covered by magnesium alloy which has very low corrosion resistance capacity. Thus coating of OEM equipment become extensively necessary because replacement of these equipment is quite costly. OEM coatings are of various category such as water-borne, solvent-borne, etc. According to the application, different types of coating are applied to OEM equipment.

MARKET DYNAMICS

OEM coatings market will grow due to high demand intercalation OEM equipment from industries such as automotive, marine, heavy equipment and machinery, etc. Durable products are for longer consumer utility; thus, OEM coatings protect from product deterioration, which will further drive the growth of the OEM coatings market. Generally, OEM coatings content with high volatile organic compound (VOC) emission, which could hamper the growth of OEM coatings market. However, the development of low VOC emission will create opportunities for OEM coatings market.

MARKET SCOPE

The “OEM Coatings Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the OEM coatings market with detailed market segmentation by formulation, end-user industry, and region. The OEM coatings market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading OEM coatings market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The OEM coatings market is segmented on the basis of type, end-user industry. On the basis of formulation, the OEM coatings market is segmented into powder and high solid coatings, water-borne coatings, solvent-borne coatings, radiation curable coatings. On the basis of end-user industry, the OEM coatings market is segmented into transportation, consumer products, heavy equipment & machinery, others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the OEM coatings market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The OEM coatings market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the OEM coatings market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the OEM coatings market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the OEM coatings market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from OEM coatings market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for OEM coatings in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the OEM coatings market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the OEM coatings market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

3M Company

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Axalta Coatings Systems Ltd.

BASF SE

Jotun

Kansai Paint Co., Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries, Inc.

The Sherwin-Williams Company

The Valspar Corporation

