Non-woven Adhesives Market 2021: Top Leaders, Size, Trends, Growth Rate, Share, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Non-woven adhesives holds the fabrics which are bonded together by entangling fiber and filaments. Non woven adhesives are made of different bases such as polymers, tackifiers, plasticizers, and antioxidants. These adhesives are made up with properties like high elasticity, high cohesion strength, low odor, softness, heat resistance, etc. It has a wide application in various industries such as healthcare, automotive, and construction, etc. It is used for making baby diapers, training pants, sanitary napkins, etc. which has contributes a lot in the health and hygiene industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global non-woven adhesives market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing use of disposable hyiegiene products due to magnifiient properties such as thiner cores, improved absorption, etc. The non-woven adhesives are resitant towards solvent and acids, which in turn increasing the demand in the medical industry and is likely to drive the demand in the coming years. However, stagnant growth in the baby diaper market and unavailability of raw material is projected to hinder the growth of non-woven adhesives market. Likewise, increase of demand in the medical sector due to its low cost production may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global non-woven adhesives Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the chemicals and materials industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the non-woven adhesives market with detailed market segmentation by technology, type, application and geography. The global non-woven adhesives market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-woven adhesives market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global non-woven adhesives market is segmented on the basis of technology, type, and application. On the basis of technology, the non-woven adhesives market is segmented into,hot melts, and others. On the basis of type, the market is bifurcated into, styrenic block copolymers, amorphous poly alpha olefin, ethylene vinly acetate, and others. Based on application industry, the global non-woven adhesives market is segmented into, baby care, feminine hygiene, adult incontinence, medical, and others.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-woven adhesives market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The non-woven adhesives market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the non-woven adhesives market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the non-woven adhesives market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the non-woven adhesives market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from non-woven adhesives market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for non-woven adhesives in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the non-woven adhesives market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the non-woven adhesives market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

