Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market 2021: Size, Share, Top Companies Profile, Global Industry Analysis, Forecast to 2027

MARKET INTRODUCTION

Non-thermal pasteurization is also called as cold pasteurization. It is an alternative technology of food processing which does not expose the food in elevated temperature, which helps in retaining the essential nutrition, taste, appearance, and other organoleptic features. There are various methods of non-thermal pasteurization such as high-pressure processing (HPP), microwave volumetric heating (MVH), pulsed electric field (PEF), etc. It possesses a distinct feature of keeping the food quality and safety intact by killing all the bacteria which cause pathogens. It is applied mainly in the food, beverages, cosmetics, and pharmaceutical industries.

Download PDF Sample Copy at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005105/

MARKET DYNAMICS

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is growing at a significant pace owing to driving factors such as increasing consumption of convienence food. Moreover, growth in application of non-thermal pasteurization, triggered due to the high efficiency in processing, is consequently expected to drive the demand for these market. However, high capital cost is affecting prices of the products which is projected to hinder the growth of non-thermal pasteurization market. Likewise, increase of investment from government may provide a lucrative opportunity for the market players in the near future.

MARKET SCOPE

The “Global Non-Thermal Pasteurization Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the food and beverages industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of the non-thermal pasteurization market with detailed market segmentation by technique, application, form and geography. The global non-thermal pasteurization market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading non-thermal pasteurization market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

MARKET SEGMENTATION

The global non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented on the basis of technique, application and form. On the basis of technique the global non-thermal pasteurization market is segmented into high pressure processing, pulse electrified field, microwave volumetric field, ultrasonic, irradiation, and others. The non-thermal pasteurization market on the basis of application the market is classified into food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics. Likewise, by form channel the global non-thermal pasteurization market is bifurcated into solid and liquid.

REGIONAL FRAMEWORK

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides an overview and forecast of the global non-thermal pasteurization market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from the year 2018 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America. The non-thermal pasteurization market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers the analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with the current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting the non-thermal pasteurization market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics affecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA, and South America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors affecting the non-thermal pasteurization market in these regions.

MARKET PLAYERS

The reports cover key developments in the non-thermal pasteurization market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for the expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market payers from non-thermal pasteurization market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for non-thermal pasteurization in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the non-thermal pasteurization market.

The report also includes the profiles of key companies along with their SWOT analysis and market strategies in the non-thermal pasteurization market. In addition, the report focuses on leading industry players with information such as company profiles, components, and services offered, financial information of the last 3 years, the key development in the past five years.

Avure Technologies, Inc.

Chic Group

Elea Technology

Hiperbaric Espana

Kobe Steel Ltd

Pulsemaster B.V.

Robert Bosch Gmbh,

Stansted Fluid Powder Ltd

Thyssenkrupp Ag

Universal Pure, Llc.

Browse More Details on Report at:

https://www.theinsightpartners.com/inquiry/TIPRE00005105/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one top industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Manufacturing and Construction, Technology, Chemicals and Materials.

We offer our clients multiple ways to customize research as per their specific needs and budget.

Contact us:

The Insight Partners

Phone: + 1-646-491-9876

E-mail: [email protected]