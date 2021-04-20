Global Mid Revenue Cycle Management Market Shows a Spectacular Growth During Forecasts Period – Analysis By Whipsmartmi

Whipsmart market research has added a new research report “Mid Revenue Cycle Management Market” to its research database. The market is projected to grow up to USD xx billion by 2027 growing at a CAGR of xx% during the forecasting period 2021-2027.

The increasing use of mid-RCM solutions to minimise healthcare costs, verify revenue loss due to medical billing and coding errors, address concerns posed by reimbursement rate declines, handle ever-increasing volumes of unstructured data, and maintain regulatory compliance is driving market growth. However, in developing countries, IT infrastructure constraints, a shortage of skilled IT professionals, and the risks associated with HCIT solutions in terms of data protection and privacy may limit the market’s growth to some degree. The substantial demand for these solutions from healthcare providers for enhancing data quality in clinical reporting, optimising hospital revenues by reducing coding errors, and shortening the claims payment period is driving growth in the mid-revenue cycle management solutions market for healthcare providers. Other key factors driving demand for these solutions include revenue losses due to medical billing and coding mistakes, decreasing reimbursement rates, and the need to minimise rising healthcare costs. A large portion of the market was accounted for by North America. The introduction of ICD-10 coding standards has increased demand for advanced computer-assisted coding systems in the region. ICD-10’s improved data provides more visibility into health conditions and care management, as well as better predictive modelling and, eventually, better health outcomes. The downward trend in reimbursement rates in the United States also helps this market grow.

Key market players include 3M Company, Optum, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Unitedhealth Group, Inc.), Nuance Communications, Inc., M*Modal, Dolbey Systems, Nthrive, Inc, Streamline Health Solutions, LLC, Vitalware, LLC, Chartwise Medical Systems, Inc, Iodine Software.

The Mid Revenue Cycle Management Market report has been categorized as below

By Product & Service

Solutions

Clinical documentation

Clinical coding

NLP solutions

Structure input solutions

Charge capture

Clinical documentation improvement

Diagnosis-related grouping

Pre-bill review

Consulting Services

By End User

Healthcare Providers

Inpatient settings

Outpatient settings

Healthcare Payers

By Region

North America

US

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

Italy

UK

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Australia

Rest of Asia Pacific

Rest of the World

South America

Middle East and Africa

