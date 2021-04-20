Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market 2021 Covid 19 Analysis, Market Size, Market Growth, Scope , Competitive Strategies, and Worldwide Demand 2027

Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Network Market was valued at USD 3.32 billion in 2018 which is expected to reach USD 26.38 billion by 2027, at a CAGR 46.54%.

Artificial intelligence technology is used to solve complex problems and taking actions without human intervention. Computer networking is the process of using different data to indentify patterns and trends. Artificial intelligence is used to make better decision in computer networking industry. Technological advancements and innovations in artificial intelligence will grow the various industries inkling computer networking, over the forecast period.

Increase in demand for cloud-based services and application in computer industry is the major driving factor which is expected to boost the global artificial intelligence in computer networks market growth. Furthermore, increase in demand for network functions virtualization is expected to propel the global artificial intelligence in computer networks market growth. Moreover, increase in adoption of artificial intelligence technology in computer networks industry is expected to fuel the global artificial intelligence in computer networks market growth. In other hand, increase in technological advancements like 5 G networks will drive the global artificial intelligence in computer networks market industry, over the forecast period.

Market Restraints

However, lack of skilled professionals, and high cost are the major restraining factor which are expected to hamper the global artificial intelligence in computer networks in computer networks market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market segmented into product type such as Platform, Services, and Networking Equipments. Further, Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks industry is segmented into application such as 5 G Networks, IoT Technology, Network Functions Virtualizations (NFV), and Others.

Also, Global Artificial Intelligence in Computer Networks Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Google, Cisco Systems, IBM Corporation, Intel, Arm Holdings, Nokia Corporation, PTC Corporation, Huawei, NEC Corporation, and Jniper Corporation.

