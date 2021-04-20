Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market Next Generation Trends 2021 | SWOT Analysis , WatchOut Business Growing Future Till 2027

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market was valued at 1,938 million in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 4,196 million by 2027 at CAGR 9.3%.

Meningitis is caused by various fungi, bacteria, and viruses. The bacterial form of meningitis is called as meningococcal meningitis which is caused by Neisseria meningitides (meningococcus) bacteria. Meningococcal meningitis disease is prevented by using meningococcal vaccines.

Market Drivers

Increase number of reportable cases of individuals suffering from meningococcal meningitis in the Sub-Saharan African region is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global meningococcal vaccines market growth. For instance, in 2018, according to World Economic Forum’s report around 37.4 million tourist arrivals were recorded in Sub-Saharan Africa. Furthermore, increase in government awareness programs as well as rise in government interventions in refining healthcare infrastructure will have the positive impact on growth of global meningococcal vaccines market. Moreover, increase in research & development activities for meningococcal vaccine which is expected to boost the global meningococcal vaccines market growth.

However, stringent government rules and regulations for approval is the major restraining factor which is expected to hamper the global meningococcal vaccines market growth. Also, product recall of several products due to contamination will affect the global meningococcal vaccines market growth.

Market Segmentation

Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market is segmented into vaccine serotype such as MenAC, MenA, MenC, MenB & Manic, and MenACWY, by vaccine type such as Subcapsular, Polysaccharide, and Conjugate. Further, Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market is segmented into end user such as Adult, Pediatric, and Travelers.

Also, Global Meningococcal Vaccines Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Serum Institute of India Pvt. Ltd, Emergent BioSolutions, Inc, Sanofi, Merck & Co., Inc, GlaxoSmithKline, plc, and Pfizer Inc.

