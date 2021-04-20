Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market Size, Share 2021, by Top Key Players ,Impressive Industry Growth Report by 2021

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market was valued at USD 6.5 billion in 2019 which is expected to reach USD 12.25 billion by 2027 at a CAGR 9.88%.

Nuclear medicines/radiopharmaceuticals are radioactive compounds which are administered to patients and monitored via special imaging devices. These are used to diagnosis and therapeutic purposes. Nuclear medicines or radiopharmaceutical components are composed of organic molecules with radioisotopes. Radioisotopes emits gamma rays are used for diagnosis.

Get Sample Copy of this Report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Nuclear-MedicineRadiopharmaceuticals-Market/request-sample

Market Drivers

Increase in incidences of chronic diseases like cancer is the key driving factor which is expected to boost the global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth. For instance, in 2018, according to World Health Organization (WHO) around 9.6 million people were dead due to cancer across the world. Also, increase in prevalence of cardiovascular diseases will have the positive impact on global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Furthermore, increase in technological advancements is expected to propel the global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth.

However, short life of radiopharmaceuticals is the restraining factor for market which is expected to hamper the global nuclear/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth. Also, logistical difficulties, supply shortage and lack of qualified professionals will affect the global nuclear medicine/ radiopharmaceuticals market growth.

The report has its core developed by an extensive analysis supervised by adept analysts. Their sound knowledge & expertise in the field help in unearthing of factors as well as figures. The report covers with a volume-wise & value-wise analysis. To maintain the quality of the report further, market dynamics, different projections, demographic changes, historic details & others have been included. Several market titans are employing tactical moves to inspire a e market growth and cement their own market position. This type of analysis offers a better outlook regarding the movement of the market as well as reveals a lot about the potential of the target market.

Market Segmentation

Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented into type such as Diagnostic Nuclear Medicine (SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals, Tc-99m, Tl-201, Ga-67, and Others), PET Radiopharmaceuticals (F-18, Rubidium-82, and Others), by procedure such as Brachytherapy Isotopes, Alpha Emitters, Beta Emitters, Therapeutic Procedures, PET Radiopharmaceuticals, and SPECT Radiopharmaceuticals. Further, Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented into application such as Cardiology, Oncology, Neurology, Thyroid, and Others.

Also, Global Nuclear Medicine/Radiopharmaceuticals Market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa.

Market Key Players

Various key players are discussed in this report such as Iba Molecular, Advanced Accelerator Applications S.A., Nordion, Inc, Eczacibasi-Monrol Nuclear Products, Bracco Imaging S.P.A, Bayer AG, Lantheus Medical Imaging, Inc., GE Healthcare, Mallinckrodt PLC, and Cardinal Health, Inc.

Get Discount on this report @ https://qualiketresearch.com/request-sample/Nuclear-MedicineRadiopharmaceuticals-Market/ask-for-discount

About Us

QualiKet Research is a leading Market Research and Competitive Intelligence partner helping leaders across the world to develop robust strategy and stay ahead for evolution by providing actionable insights about ever changing market scenario, competition and customers. QualiKet Research is dedicated to enhancing the ability of faster decision making by providing timely and scalable intelligence. We use different intelligence tools to come up with evidence that showcases the threats and opportunities which helps our clients outperform their competition.