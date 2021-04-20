Reverse Logistics Market Forecast to 2027 – C.H., Robinson, Worldwide,, Inc.CCR, Logistics, Systems, AGCore, Logistic, Private, LimitedDB, SCHENKERDHL, International, GmbHFedEx, CorporationKuehne, &, NagelSafexpress, Pvt., Ltd.United

Reverse logistics in an integrated system of an organization’s supply chain management. To remain competitive and differentiated the companies across the globe showing speedy and reliable service on replacing, repairing, refurbishing of the returned products and disposing off the product waste. Thereby it increases the demand for reverse logistics. The reverse logistics market is anticipated to grow substantially owing to adoption of blockchain technology in the logistics industry.

MARKET DYNAMICS

The major driver of reverse logistics market is expanded e-commerce industry. An increase in consumer demand for products from a variety of industries, viz. automotive, medical, consumer electronics, and machines for construction, the packaging is also driving the reverse logistics market. Additionally, strict government rule in the automotive industry resulting in an increase in product recall is another driver of the reverse logistics market. However, uncertainty in the process of reverse logistics and to satisfy customers companies improved their quality checks are limiting the reverse logistics market growth. Moreover, rising need for reverse logistics owing to rising e-waste is creating opportunities for the reverse logistics market.

Studying and analyzing the impact of Coronavirus COVID-19 on the Reverse Logistics industry, the report provides in-depth analysis and professional advices on how to face the post COIVD-19 period.

Major Players in the market are: C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc., CCR Logistics Systems AG, Core Logistic Private Limited, DB SCHENKER, DHL International GmbH, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne & Nagel, Safexpress Pvt. Ltd., United Parcel Service of America, Inc., YUSEN LOGISTICS CO, LTD

Global Reverse Logistics Market: Applications and Types

Covid-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Return Type (Recalls, Commercial Returns, Repairable Returns, End-Of-Use Returns); End-User (E-Commerce, Automotive, Pharmaceutical, Consumer Electronics, Others) and Geography

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the Reverse Logistics market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The Reverse Logistics market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

The report analyzes factors affecting Reverse Logistics market from both demand and supply side and further evaluates market dynamics effecting the market during the forecast period i.e., drivers, restraints, opportunities, and future trend. The report also provides exhaustive PEST analysis for all five regions namely; North America, Europe, APAC, MEA and South & Central America after evaluating political, economic, social and technological factors effecting the Reverse Logistics market in these regions.

The Scope of the Report:

Analysis and forecast of the market size of the Global Reverse Logistics market, in terms of Value

The Report outline, categorized, and forecast the Reverse Logistics Industry on the premise of product kind, service provider, end-users, and application.

Competitive developments like expansions, technological advancement, services, and regulative framework within the Global Reverse Logistics market.

Market drivers and challenges for the Reverse Logistics Market

Detail profile of leading players with their Strategies.

Customization of the Report: This report can be customized to meet the client’s requirements. Please connect with our sales team who will ensure that you get a report that suits your needs.

The reports cover key developments in the Reverse Logistics market as organic and inorganic growth strategies. Various companies are focusing on organic growth strategies such as product launches, product approvals and others such as patents and events. Inorganic growth strategies activities witnessed in the market were acquisitions, and partnership & collaborations. These activities have paved way for expansion of business and customer base of market players. The market players from Reverse Logistics market are anticipated to lucrative growth opportunities in the future with the rising demand for Reverse Logistics market in the global market. Below mentioned is the list of few companies engaged in the Reverse Logistics market.

