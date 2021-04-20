CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market 2021 Growth with Challenges, Standardization, Competitive Landscape and Forecast 2027

Worldwide CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide Market Analysis to 2027 is a specialized and in-depth study of the CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide industry with a focus on the global market trend. The report aims to provide an overview of global CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide market with detailed market segmentation by product & services /application and geography. The global CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

Antisense oligonucleotides are manufactured as they have the potential of being used as therapeutic agents. The Antisense oligonucleotides block the disease processes by altering the metabolic pathway of a particular protein. This is achieved by the binding the antisense oligonucleotide to the mRNA from which that protein is normally synthesized. Binding of the antisense oligonucleotide blocks the ability of ribosomes to move along the messenger RNA preventing synthesis of the protein. CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide is used for treatment of neurodegenerative disorders and associated rare diseases.

Top Companies:

• Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Sarepta Therapeutics Inc.

• Biogen Inc.

• Ionis Pharmaceuticals Inc.

• Wave Life Sciences Ltd.

• Stroke Therapeutic Inc.

• Dynacure

• ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

• Q-STATE BIOSCIENCES, INC.

• GlaxoSmithKline plc

The global CNS specific antisense oligonucleotide market is segmented on the basis of indication and distribution channel. Based on indication, the market is segmented as hereditary transthyretin amyloidosis (hATTR)/ polyneuropathy, spinal muscular atrophy and Huntington’s disease. The CNS Specific Antisense Oligonucleotide market, based on distribution channel is segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and online pharmacy.

