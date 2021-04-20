Social Research agencies in India Market-Xcel is one of the top Social Research companies in India that provides services like Data Analysis

Market Xcel has rich experience in conducting Survey work specific to Polling, Program Monitoring & Evaluation, Need Assessment, Public Opinion, Public Policy effectiveness measurement for Social & Developmental, Government and Grant Organization (non-governmental organization) from Indian and International Organizations.

Our role is to work and design in collaboration with the clients, collect and analyze data and prepare reporting. We conduct both qualitative and quantitative work in India, Bangladesh, Nepal & Sri Lanka, on a wide spectrum of domains. We work across all stages of such projects and types:

Need Assessment

Designing outcome

Measuring and evluation its impact and outcome

Data Analysis and Report Writing

Survey Polling (election and policy)

Baselines, Mid-line and Endline Surveys

Feasability Studies and more…

Our Clients in the domain come from folliwing verticles –

Health & Nutrition

Population, Family Welfare and Planning

Youth

Education

Women empoerment

Sexual & reproductive health

Mobile banking & Micro Finance

Environment

Income and Employment

Utilities

HIV/AIDS & Caregivers

LGBT

Rural & Urban development and more…

Based on the execution of the assigned projects and the quality standards that we adhere to, our clients view us as a credible company for social research in India that provides holistic services in the field of social research. We adopt quality designs coupled with a thorough and detailed execution, following International Standards and Best Practices. We use various sampling approaches in our studies:

National Representative Sample – When country based researches are conducted, we often choose a look-alike sample of the entire population, picking samples that represent the entire population in similar proportions, based on certain criteria.

Cluster Sampling – Under Cluster Sampling, the entire population is divided into groups/clusters, and clusters are then randomly taken up for researching.

Stratified Sampling – When the entire population under a research can be divided into different strata based on a certain criterion, and then random samples are picked from each stratum, it is stratified sampling.

Multi stage Sampling – Multistage Sampling is a more evolved version of cluster sampling. Taking the cluster sampling a step ahead, it involves studying the random clusters chosen so far to be studied in their entirety.

We have worked on several social research projects with prestigious names like the Futures Group International, Ministry of Consumer Affairs, Public Health Foundation of India, Ministry of textiles, Saksham, MSI, Intermedia, A2F Consulting & CLASP

