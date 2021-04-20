Categories
Bicycle Market Rising Trends, Demand and Growing Business Opportunities 2021 to 2027 | Accell Group, Cervélo, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles

” Increase in interest among people in bicycle events and surge in participation in sports & leisure activities are expected to boost growth of the bicycle sportswear market. Furthermore, upsurge in disposable income is expected to favor increase in sales of non-cargo electric bikes. “

According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Bicycle Market by Type, Sales Channel, and End User: Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2021–2027,” The global bicycle market size was valued at $20,280.0 million in 2019. Furthermore, the bicycle market growth is projected to reach $28,667.3 million by 2027, registering a CAGR of 4.8% from 2021 to 2027. The non-cargo electric bike segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $12,712.4 million in 2019, and is estimated to reach $17,580.4 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period.

Key players in the bicycle industry have relied on strategies such as product launch and business expansion to expand their presence in the global market and to stay relevant. The key players in the bicycle market profiled in the report are Accell Group, Cervélo, Dorel Industries Inc., Giant Bicycles, Merida Industries Co., Ltd., Olympus Bikes, Scott Sports SA, Specialized Bicycle Components, Inc., Trek Bicycle Corporation, and Kona Bicycle Company.

Presently, rapid increase has been witnessed in rental bicycle services. From a business perspective, this idea is an innovative way for profit earning, as investment in this business is minimal in comparison to other rental motored vehicles. Furthermore, the maintenance of the bicycles is affordable, which motivates the new service provides to invest in this business. Moreover, from the customer’s point of view, tourists are benefitted the most, as rental bikes are affordable and easily available.

Regional Analysis Covered in this Report are:

  • North America [United States, Canada, Mexico]
  • South America [Brazil, Argentina, Columbia, Chile, Peru]
  • Europe [Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia, Spain, Netherlands, Turkey, Switzerland]
  • The Middle East & Africa [GCC, North Africa, South Africa]
  • Asia-Pacific [China, Southeast Asia, India, Japan, Korea, Western Asia]

Key Benefits of the Report:

  • This study presents the analytical depiction of the global Bicycle Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.
  • The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with detailed analysis of the Bicycle Market share.
  • The current market is quantitatively analyzed from 2020 to 2027 to highlight the global Bicycle Market growth scenario.
  • Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.
  • The report provides a detailed global Bicycle Market analysis based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in coming years.

